HomeNewsWorld‘Iran Also Has Tomahawks’: Trump On Minab School Strike, Says Iran Or ‘Somebody Else’ Could Be Responsible

'Iran Also Has Tomahawks': Trump On Minab School Strike, Says Iran Or 'Somebody Else' Could Be Responsible

Donald Trump addresses reports of a missile strike near a girls’ school in Minab, Iran, saying the incident is under investigation amid the ongoing conflict.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 10 Mar 2026 09:33 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

US President Donald Trump on Monday addressed growing questions over reports that an American missile may have struck near a girls’ school in the Iranian city of Minab during the ongoing conflict in the region. The issue arose after video footage circulated online appearing to show a Tomahawk missile hitting an area close to an Iranian military installation located beside the school. When asked about the video, Trump said he had not yet reviewed the evidence and cautioned against drawing conclusions before investigations are completed.

Trump Says Missile Ownership Not Limited To US

Speaking to reporters, Trump described the Tomahawk missile as one of the most powerful weapons in the world, emphasising that it is not used exclusively by the United States. He noted that several countries purchase and deploy the missile through defense agreements with Washington and suggested that Iran may also possess such systems, reported The Guardian.

Trump said the matter was currently being investigated and stressed that Tomahawk missiles are widely sold internationally by the United States.

Pressed further on why he had earlier suggested that Iran might have been responsible for the strike, Trump responded candidly that it would be because he just doesn’t know enough about it. He later added that he was “willing to live” with the findings once the investigation concludes.

Reports Link Strike To Minab School Damage

Iranian news agency Mehr released footage purportedly showing the strike, which was later examined by open-source investigators from Bellingcat. The group reportedly verified the location of the incident as Minab.

According to munitions specialists cited by The Guardian, the missile seen in the video is clearly a Tomahawk, a system currently deployed by the United States in the present conflict. The strike reportedly destroyed half of the school building. Iranian officials said dozens of girls aged between seven and twelve were killed while attending morning classes.

The school was located next to an Iranian military installation, raising questions about whether the facility may have been the intended target.

Trump Defends Ongoing Military Campaign

Despite the controversy surrounding the strike, Trump defended the broader U.S. military campaign in the Middle East. He described the operation as a “little excursion” designed to eliminate what he called “evil,” while suggesting the war, now entering its second week, was advancing faster than expected.

Trump also hinted that Washington could consider economic measures to stabilize global oil markets. Among the options discussed was the possibility of easing sanctions on certain countries. The U.S. Treasury Department has already granted India a temporary waiver allowing it to purchase Russian oil from tankers that had been stranded due to sanctions restrictions.

At the same time, Trump warned that the United States would not allow Iran to manipulate global oil supplies.

He cautioned that if Iran or its allies attempted to use oil as a geopolitical tool, the American response would be overwhelming and leave no room for recovery.

Meanwhile, the administration continues to defend Operation Epic Fury, launched jointly with Israel on February 28, even as Democratic lawmakers criticize the White House for failing to provide a clear justification for the military action against Iran.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the reported impact of the strike on the Minab school?

The missile strike reportedly destroyed half of the school building. Iranian officials stated that dozens of girls aged seven to twelve were killed.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 10 Mar 2026 09:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
America Iran US TRUMP
