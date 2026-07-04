Nitin Gadkari's Biofuel Push: Centre Eyes 15% Isobutanol Mix In Diesel

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English NewsAutoNitin Gadkari's Next Biofuel Push: After E20, Centre Mulls 15% Isobutanol Blend In Diesel

Nitin Gadkari's Next Biofuel Push: After E20, Centre Mulls 15% Isobutanol Blend In Diesel

Explaining the government's roadmap for alternative fuels, Gadkari said ethanol cannot be blended directly with diesel, prompting efforts to convert ethanol into isobutanol.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 04 Jul 2026 04:54 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Centre plans 15% isobutanol blend with diesel for transport.
  • Isobutanol, derived from ethanol, showed encouraging pilot project results.
  • Move targets energy security, reduced imports, and cleaner fuels.

The Centre is preparing for the next phase of its biofuel programme by planning to allow blending of up to 15 per cent isobutanol with diesel, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said. The move is aimed at reducing India's dependence on imported fossil fuels while advancing cleaner transport fuels.

'Ethanol Can't Be Blended With Diesel'

Explaining the government's roadmap for alternative fuels, Gadkari said ethanol cannot be blended directly with diesel, prompting efforts to convert ethanol into isobutanol.

"Ethanol can't be blended directly with diesel, so we're producing isobutanol from ethanol."

He added, "Isobutanol can serve as an alternative to diesel."

Pilot Projects Show Encouraging Results

Gadkari said the government is working towards enabling a 15 per cent isobutanol blend in diesel, describing it as an important step in India's energy security strategy.

According to the minister, pilot projects have already delivered encouraging results.

"We've successfully run two generator sets on 100 per cent ethanol and isobutanol. This proves engines can be built to operate on these fuels," he said.

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Why Isobutanol Is Being Considered

The minister said isobutanol is being developed as an alternative fuel because of its compatibility with diesel engines and its potential to support cleaner transportation.

Policymakers believe wider adoption of isobutanol could help reduce crude oil imports while increasing demand for domestically produced biofuels.

Centre Defends E20 Ethanol Programme

Gadkari's remarks come days after the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas defended the government's E20 ethanol blending programme against what it described as misleading claims circulating on social media.

The ministry rejected allegations that ethanol production places excessive pressure on water resources, damages vehicle engines, voids insurance or manufacturer warranties, or harms the environment. It said the programme is backed by scientific research, regulatory oversight and international experience with blended fuels.

The ministry also said India achieved its target of 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol in December 2025, ahead of schedule.

Rs 1.9 Lakh Crore Forex Savings

According to official figures, the ethanol blending programme has resulted in foreign exchange savings exceeding Rs 1.9 lakh crore. The government also said the initiative has reduced dependence on crude oil imports, lowered carbon emissions and increased income opportunities for farmers by boosting demand for ethanol feedstock.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the government's plan regarding isobutanol in diesel?

The government plans to permit blending up to 15% isobutanol with diesel. This initiative aims to reduce India's reliance on imported fossil fuels and advance cleaner transport fuels.

Why is isobutanol being used for diesel blending instead of ethanol?

Ethanol cannot be blended directly with diesel. The government is producing isobutanol from ethanol, which can serve as an alternative to diesel.

What are the benefits of using isobutanol as an alternative fuel?

Isobutanol is compatible with diesel engines and supports cleaner transportation. It can help reduce crude oil imports and increase demand for domestically produced biofuels.

What has been the financial impact of the ethanol blending program?

The ethanol blending program has led to foreign exchange savings exceeding Rs 1.9 lakh crore. It has also reduced dependence on crude oil imports and lowered carbon emissions.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Jul 2026 04:54 PM (IST)
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Nitin Gadkari E20 Biofuel Push Centre Mulls 15 Percent Isobutanol Blend In Diesel Isobutanol Blend In Diesel
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