Toyota To Launch New Hilux And It's Still A Diesel

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Toyota's new Hilux launches in India by January 28.

New Hilux features fresh design, premium cabin, electric steering.

Diesel engine, manual/auto and 4x4 options expected.

Hilux targets lifestyle segment, previews next-gen Fortuner.

Toyota is bringing its new Hilux to India by the 28th of this month and it will remain diesel like the current one. Globally the Hilux also comes in an electric form but that's not coming to India.

The tried and tested diesel will remain and that also shows how the brand will stick to diesel cars for now.

Fresh Design, More Premium Cabin

The new Hilux though is different with many changes but it still maintains its ladder-frame chassis although with many changes. Plus it also gets electric steering for the first time while the interiors are more premium too with more features.





The styling is different as well with a sleeker face although it still stands tall and has a towering stance.

The new Hilux will be coming to India with the dual-cab configuration and the interior is perhaps one of the biggest changes with a design inspired by the Land Cruiser Prado.

Lifestyle Focus Continues

Although the pickup segment has limited sales in India, the premium new look for the Hilux will mean more demand and it will target the lifestyle space.

The diesel will remain and it will get manual as well as automatic gearbox options while we expect 4x4 to be standard.





We expect the new Hilux to be more expensive but given the changes the demand is expected to be more and it also previews the new-generation Fortuner which could come next year.