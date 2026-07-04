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English NewsAutoToyota To Launch New Hilux And It's Still A Diesel

Toyota To Launch New Hilux And It's Still A Diesel

The new Toyota Hilux will arrive in India with updated styling, a Land Cruiser Prado-inspired cabin, electric steering and a diesel powertrain, reinforcing its position as a premium lifestyle pickup.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 04 Jul 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Toyota's new Hilux launches in India by January 28.
  • New Hilux features fresh design, premium cabin, electric steering.
  • Diesel engine, manual/auto and 4x4 options expected.
  • Hilux targets lifestyle segment, previews next-gen Fortuner.

Toyota is bringing its new Hilux to India by the 28th of this month and it will remain diesel like the current one. Globally the Hilux also comes in an electric form but that's not coming to India.

The tried and tested diesel will remain and that also shows how the brand will stick to diesel cars for now.

Fresh Design, More Premium Cabin

The new Hilux though is different with many changes but it still maintains its ladder-frame chassis although with many changes. Plus it also gets electric steering for the first time while the interiors are more premium too with more features.


Toyota To Launch New Hilux And It's Still A Diesel

The styling is different as well with a sleeker face although it still stands tall and has a towering stance.

The new Hilux will be coming to India with the dual-cab configuration and the interior is perhaps one of the biggest changes with a design inspired by the Land Cruiser Prado.

Lifestyle Focus Continues

Although the pickup segment has limited sales in India, the premium new look for the Hilux will mean more demand and it will target the lifestyle space.

The diesel will remain and it will get manual as well as automatic gearbox options while we expect 4x4 to be standard.


Toyota To Launch New Hilux And It's Still A Diesel

We expect the new Hilux to be more expensive but given the changes the demand is expected to be more and it also previews the new-generation Fortuner which could come next year.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the new Toyota Hilux be launched in India and what fuel type will it have?

The new Toyota Hilux is set to arrive in India by the 28th of this month. It will continue to be offered exclusively with a diesel engine.

What are the major design and interior upgrades in the new Hilux for India?

The new Hilux features a fresh, sleeker design and a more premium cabin. Its interior design is inspired by the Land Cruiser Prado, and it gets electric steering for the first time.

What transmission options and drive configuration will the new Hilux offer in India?

The new Hilux will offer both manual and automatic gearbox options. It is expected to come with a 4x4 drive configuration as standard.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 04 Jul 2026 12:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Toyota Toyota Hilux
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