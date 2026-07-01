The Delhi EV Policy 2026 will remain in force until March 31, 2030. It is backed by an outlay of Rs 7,000 crore, aimed at accelerating vehicle electrification in the capital.
Delhi EV Policy 2026: No Road Tax, Bigger Subsidies, Petrol Bikes Out By 2028
The policy will remain in force until March 31, 2030, and is backed by an outlay of Rs 7,000 crore aimed at gradually phasing out internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.
- Delhi EV Policy 2026 launched, targeting electrification by 2030.
- Waivers, subsidies, scrappage incentives promote electric vehicle adoption.
- New ICE vehicle registrations phased out by specific deadlines.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the duration and budget for the Delhi EV Policy 2026?
What are the key financial incentives for electric vehicle buyers?
The policy offers a 100% waiver on road tax and registration fees for eligible EVs, with passenger cars having a Rs 30 lakh ex-showroom price cap. It also provides direct purchase incentives, such as up to Rs 30,000 for electric two-wheelers and Rs 50,000 for electric three-wheelers.
When will the registration of new petrol, diesel, and CNG vehicles be phased out in Delhi?
Registrations of petrol, diesel, and CNG-powered L-5 category auto-rickshaws and N-1 commercial goods carriers will end from January 1, 2027. From April 1, 2028, all newly registered two-wheelers in Delhi must be electric.
Are there any incentives for scrapping older vehicles under the new policy?
Yes, the government has earmarked over Rs 1,500 crore for vehicle scrappage incentives. Owners can receive Rs 1,00,000 for four-wheelers, Rs 10,000 for two-wheelers, and Rs 25,000 for three-wheelers when replacing them with electric alternatives.