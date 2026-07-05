The new Renault Kwid features minor cosmetic changes, including updated looks and a new logo. The overall revision is very small.
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New Renault Kwid vs Maruti Alto K10: Who Wins?
New Renault Kwid vs Maruti Alto K10: Compare price, features, safety, engine performance and mileage to find out which budget hatchback offers the best value in 2026.
- Renault Kwid gets minor updates, offers fewer variants.
- It costs Rs 4.53 lakh; lacks standard six airbags.
- Alto K10 is cheaper, safer with better efficiency.
The new Renault Kwid isn't a huge change in fact the revision is very small with a minor update to the looks as well as the logo change.
Renault has reduced the prices though and it is priced at Rs 4.53 lakh. The Kwid line-up is reduced to two variants though and pretty much everything else remains the same.
There are manual and AMT options with the 1.0l petrol naturally aspirated engine. However, overall, the Kwid is now more expensive to buy with fewer variants.
There is a new logo and lettering across the car while features like 8inch touchscreen remain.
Safety wise, the Kwid gets dual airbags in the base Evolution trim which means only the top-end Climber has 6 airbags. You do get a rear parking camera with sensors, a tyre-pressure monitoring system, ABS with EBD plus more.
However, we feel 6 airbags not being offered as standard in 2026 on the Kwid is a step back and 6 airbags should be standard especially with the Alto K10 having them. What is also important is that the Alto K10 is much cheaper at Rs 3.7 lakh starting.
Hence, while the interior and features are a nice touch, lack of 6 airbags as standard is a major miss for the Kwid. If we look at the K10, the engine is a 1.0l as well as being more responsive and it is more efficient too when compared to the Kwid at 24.9 vs 22.5 kmpl. Hence, while the Alto has some less creature comforts, it excels in safety, performance and efficiency over the Kwid.
Frequently Asked Questions
What are the main updates in the new Renault Kwid?
What is the starting price of the new Renault Kwid?
The new Renault Kwid is priced at Rs 4.53 lakh. The lineup has been reduced to two variants.
What safety features does the new Renault Kwid offer?
The Kwid includes dual airbags in the base trim, with 6 airbags only in the top-end Climber variant. It also features a rear parking camera, TPMS, and ABS with EBD.
What engine and transmission options are available for the Kwid?
The Kwid comes with a 1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine. Both manual and AMT transmission options are available.
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