Tata Nexon Camo Edition Gets Feature Boost: Price, Variants And What's New

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tata Motors launched Nexon Camo from Rs 9.99 lakh.

New 12.3-inch touchscreen, integrated dashcam are major additions.

Exclusive exterior colours, badging, engines unchanged for Camo.

Tata Motors has refreshed the Nexon lineup with the launch of the limited-edition Camo variant, introducing new styling elements and feature upgrades as competition intensifies in the subcompact SUV segment.

Priced from Rs 9.99 lakh, the Nexon Camo is available in five variants and brings exclusive exterior colours, updated cabin technology and Camo-specific badging while retaining the SUV's existing engine and transmission options.

The launch comes as automakers continue to strengthen their offerings in one of India's most competitive passenger vehicle segments.

What's New in the Tata Nexon Camo?

The biggest updates are inside the cabin, where Tata has equipped the Nexon Camo with a new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The larger display is integrated into the dashboard design and offers a more premium look while improving the in-car experience. The SUV also receives an integrated dashcam that works alongside the 360-degree camera system.

On the outside, the Camo edition is offered in Sierra-inspired shades, including Munnar Mist and Coorg Cloud, along with exclusive Camo badging that distinguishes it from the standard model.





ALSO READ | Mini Countryman C Review: The Luxury SUV That Delivers More For Less?

Features and Variants

The Nexon Camo continues to offer a comprehensive equipment list that includes a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera with a blind-view monitor and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

The limited-edition model is available across five trims, giving buyers multiple options depending on their preferred feature set.

While the overall design remains largely unchanged, the upgraded infotainment screen and integrated dashcam are among the most notable additions.





ALSO READ | Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift Launched With Panoramic Sunroof, Bigger Touchscreen

Engine Options And Pricing

Mechanically, the Nexon Camo remains unchanged and continues to be offered with petrol, diesel and CNG powertrains.

Buyers can also choose from the range of gearbox options already available with the standard Nexon.

Prices for the limited-edition SUV start at Rs 9.99 lakh and go up to Rs 13.9 lakh. With its added features and competitive pricing, the Nexon Camo strengthens Tata's position in the subcompact SUV segment as new rivals continue to enter the market.