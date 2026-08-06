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English NewsAutoMini Countryman C Review: The Luxury SUV That Delivers More For Less?

Mini Countryman C Review: The Luxury SUV That Delivers More For Less?

Mini Countryman C Review: With a Rs 47.5 lakh starting price, premium features and Mini's signature styling, does the Countryman C offer the right blend of luxury, practicality and value?

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 06 Aug 2026 11:25 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mini Countryman C, locally assembled, targets higher luxury volumes.
  • It features premium amenities, a spacious, uniquely designed interior.
  • The engine provides smooth, linear power; handling is crisp.

Mini was always supposed to be a niche brand but the Countryman C isn't that as with local assembly, it is aiming for higher volumes in the luxury SUV space. The Countryman C is Rs 47.5 lakh ex-showroom and comes with the same 1.5l turbo petrol available on the X1.

Being more affordable does not mean lesser features as the Countryman C is well equipped with a panoramic sunroof, Harman Kardon audio system, powered front seats with massage, wireless charging, some ADAS features and more.


Mini Countryman C Review: The Luxury SUV That Delivers More For Less?

Cabin Experience and Practicality

The interior has a funky vibe which we like including a textile material used for the cabin and the round OLED display of course along with the toggle switches. The modes are clubbed together under experiences and there is a cheer when you select Go Kart mode!

Aside from this, the Countryman C is surprisingly roommy for a Mini especially the rear seat which is ample for tall passengers.


Mini Countryman C Review: The Luxury SUV That Delivers More For Less?

Performance and Driving Impressions

The engine is quiet and smooth with 156bhp and a 7 speed dual clutch automatic. The car is easy to drive in the city and there are no jerks at all.

The engine is quiet and power delivery is linear if not having the same explosive power delivery which you expect with a Mini. Drive it quick and the engine responds but again power delivery is flat mostly and best for cruising.


Mini Countryman C Review: The Luxury SUV That Delivers More For Less?

The steering has good weight though and the handling is crisp, light and has less roll than other SUVs. The ride quality on the other hand is firm at low speeds especially.

Verdict

The Countryman C is extremely well priced for its more exotic looks over other SUVs and the interior plus it's funky vibe. It's a luxury SUV for those who need to stand out but won't compromise on the basics.


Mini Countryman C Review: The Luxury SUV That Delivers More For Less?

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the ex-showroom price of the Mini Countryman C?

The Mini Countryman C is priced at Rs 47.5 lakh ex-showroom. With local assembly, it aims for higher volumes in the luxury SUV segment.

What notable features does the Countryman C offer?

It comes well-equipped with a panoramic sunroof, Harman Kardon audio system, powered front seats with massage, wireless charging, and some ADAS features.

How is the cabin experience and interior space in the Countryman C?

The interior has a funky vibe with textile materials and a round OLED display. It is surprisingly roomy, especially the ample rear seat for tall passengers.

What are the performance and driving characteristics of the Countryman C?

The 1.5l turbo petrol engine (156bhp) is quiet and smooth with linear power delivery, making it best for cruising. It offers crisp handling but a firm ride at low speeds.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 06 Aug 2026 11:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
SUV Luxury SUV Mini Countryman C Countryman C Review
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