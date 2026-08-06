Mini Countryman C Review: The Luxury SUV That Delivers More For Less?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mini Countryman C, locally assembled, targets higher luxury volumes.

It features premium amenities, a spacious, uniquely designed interior.

The engine provides smooth, linear power; handling is crisp.

Mini was always supposed to be a niche brand but the Countryman C isn't that as with local assembly, it is aiming for higher volumes in the luxury SUV space. The Countryman C is Rs 47.5 lakh ex-showroom and comes with the same 1.5l turbo petrol available on the X1.

Being more affordable does not mean lesser features as the Countryman C is well equipped with a panoramic sunroof, Harman Kardon audio system, powered front seats with massage, wireless charging, some ADAS features and more.





Cabin Experience and Practicality

The interior has a funky vibe which we like including a textile material used for the cabin and the round OLED display of course along with the toggle switches. The modes are clubbed together under experiences and there is a cheer when you select Go Kart mode!

Aside from this, the Countryman C is surprisingly roommy for a Mini especially the rear seat which is ample for tall passengers.





Performance and Driving Impressions

The engine is quiet and smooth with 156bhp and a 7 speed dual clutch automatic. The car is easy to drive in the city and there are no jerks at all.

The engine is quiet and power delivery is linear if not having the same explosive power delivery which you expect with a Mini. Drive it quick and the engine responds but again power delivery is flat mostly and best for cruising.





The steering has good weight though and the handling is crisp, light and has less roll than other SUVs. The ride quality on the other hand is firm at low speeds especially.

Verdict

The Countryman C is extremely well priced for its more exotic looks over other SUVs and the interior plus it's funky vibe. It's a luxury SUV for those who need to stand out but won't compromise on the basics.



