Abhijeet Dipke May Visit Ranchi Today To Meet Protesting Students, Sources Say

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jharkhand students protest exam irregularities; government holds talks.

Protest leader Mahto's health worsens, demanding JPSC cancellation.

Nineteen arrested for JPSC irregularities; protesters demand transparency.

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke may reach Ranchi on Saturday and is expected to visit the students' protest tent to extend his support to the ongoing agitation, sources said.

His exact time of arrival has not yet been finalised, sources said. Dipke's possible visit comes amid continuing protests by students and job aspirants in Jharkhand over alleged paper leaks and irregularities in competitive examinations.

The development comes as the Jharkhand government on Saturday held talks with a delegation of protesting job aspirants over their demands. The meeting was held at the state guest house in Ranchi, with an eight-member delegation meeting Higher and Technical Education Minister Sudivya Kumar and state ministers Dipika Pandey Singh, Chamra Linda and Sanjay Prasad Yadav.

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Mahto's Hunger Strike Enters Day Seven

The talks took place as Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto's hunger strike entered its seventh day.

The protesters have been demanding the immediate cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Civil Services Examination and other examinations conducted by the commission.

"We have been demanding immediate cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand PSC Civil Services Examination, and all exams conducted by that agency," PTI quoted Mahto as saying.

The protesters have also sought an independent investigation into the alleged irregularities, either by the CBI or a panel of retired High Court judges from outside Jharkhand.

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Mahto Raises Health Concerns

Mahto said his health condition was deteriorating, claiming that his blood pressure and blood sugar levels had dropped. He further said a doctor had diagnosed a chest infection and advised him to be admitted to hospital.

"My health condition is deteriorating day by day. Blood pressure and sugar levels are dropping," Mahto said, adding that he was now able to listen, think and speak slowly.

The latest talks followed a meeting between the government and another 10-member delegation of students on Friday. Mahto said the demands raised by the two groups were largely similar and questioned why the government had not resolved the issue during the previous discussions.

19 Arrested In JPSC Irregularities Case

According to officials, 19 people have so far been arrested in connection with alleged irregularities in JPSC examinations. The commission's former chairman, L Khiangte, has also been questioned four times since July 28.

The government-protester talks come amid a broader agitation in Ranchi over alleged examination irregularities, with protesters demanding greater transparency in the recruitment process and action against those responsible.

Protests led by Dipke's CJP at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi last month over the NEET paper leak led to Dharmendra Pradhan resigning as the Union education minister