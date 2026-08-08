Mercedes-WagonR Crash In Delhi Kills 70-Year-Old Woman; Driver Arrested

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Head-on collision trapped 70-year-old woman, killing her.

Mercedes driver arrested; intoxication test results are pending.

Police are investigating circumstances, examining CCTV and statements.

A 70-year-old woman was killed in a road accident in Delhi's Narela area on Saturday morning after a Mercedes and a Maruti WagonR collided head-on in Mamurpur, police said.

The accident took place at around 8 am in front of Himalayas Apartment in Mamurpur. The collision caused the WagonR to be thrown backwards, following which it hit a loading three-wheeler parked nearby.

Woman Trapped Between Vehicles, Dies on Spot

The deceased was identified as Urmila, wife of Satyanarayan and a resident of Mamurpur, Narela. According to the police, she was present at the spot when the collision occurred and got caught between the vehicles.

#WATCH | A road accident involving a Mercedes car and another four-wheeler occurred in the Narela area of Delhi this morning. A bottle of beer can be seen inside the Mercedes. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/1XSBKkQU8H — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2026

She sustained fatal injuries and died at the spot.

Local residents said Urmila had gone out for her morning walk when the accident occurred. Ashok Kumar, a local resident, is among those who witnessed or provided information about the incident.

The WagonR driver suffered minor injuries and was provided medical treatment. His condition was reported to be normal after treatment.

Mercedes Driver Detained

The Mercedes was being driven by a man identified as Shubham, according to information provided by local sources. Shubham is the son of a Haryana Police sub-inspector.

The Mercedes does not belong to Shubham. According to the information available, the car belongs to his friend, from whom he had borrowed it a day earlier to go somewhere.

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Police detained Shubham from the spot following the accident.

There were also initial claims that Shubham may have been driving under the influence of alcohol. However, police said this would be established only after his medical examination and the medical report.

Police Begin Investigation

According to the Narela police, the accident was reported at around 8 am in front of Himalayas Apartment in Mamurpur.

As per the preliminary inquiry, the Mercedes and WagonR collided head-on. The force of the impact pushed the WagonR backwards into a nearby loading three-wheeler.

The police said Urmila, who was present at the spot, became trapped between the vehicles and died at the scene.

The WagonR driver sustained minor injuries and was given medical aid.

A fatal accident case is being registered at Narela police station, while Urmila's body has been sent for post-mortem.

The Narela police are investigating the circumstances that led to the collision. Further investigation is underway.

Police also said no gathering was reported at the accident spot.

A local resident, Ashok Kumar, has been cited in connection with the incident.

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