India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesMercedes-WagonR Crash In Delhi Kills 70-Year-Old Woman; Driver Arrested

Mercedes-WagonR Crash In Delhi Kills 70-Year-Old Woman; Driver Arrested

The victim was identified as Urmila, a resident of Mamurpur. She was at the spot when the collision occurred and became trapped between the vehicles, sustaining fatal injuries.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 08 Aug 2026 04:16 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Head-on collision trapped 70-year-old woman, killing her.
  • Mercedes driver arrested; intoxication test results are pending.
  • Police are investigating circumstances, examining CCTV and statements.

A 70-year-old woman was killed in a road accident in Delhi's Narela area on Saturday morning after a Mercedes and a Maruti WagonR collided head-on in Mamurpur, police said.

The accident took place at around 8 am in front of Himalayas Apartment in Mamurpur. The collision caused the WagonR to be thrown backwards, following which it hit a loading three-wheeler parked nearby.

Woman Trapped Between Vehicles, Dies on Spot

The deceased was identified as Urmila, wife of Satyanarayan and a resident of Mamurpur, Narela. According to the police, she was present at the spot when the collision occurred and got caught between the vehicles.

She sustained fatal injuries and died at the spot.

Local residents said Urmila had gone out for her morning walk when the accident occurred. Ashok Kumar, a local resident, is among those who witnessed or provided information about the incident.

The WagonR driver suffered minor injuries and was provided medical treatment. His condition was reported to be normal after treatment.

Mercedes Driver Detained

The Mercedes was being driven by a man identified as Shubham, according to information provided by local sources. Shubham is the son of a Haryana Police sub-inspector.

The Mercedes does not belong to Shubham. According to the information available, the car belongs to his friend, from whom he had borrowed it a day earlier to go somewhere.

ALSO READ: JPSC Exam Row Reaches Supreme Court; Petitioner Seeks Cancellation, Fresh Test And CBI Probe

Police detained Shubham from the spot following the accident.

There were also initial claims that Shubham may have been driving under the influence of alcohol. However, police said this would be established only after his medical examination and the medical report.

Police Begin Investigation

According to the Narela police, the accident was reported at around 8 am in front of Himalayas Apartment in Mamurpur.

As per the preliminary inquiry, the Mercedes and WagonR collided head-on. The force of the impact pushed the WagonR backwards into a nearby loading three-wheeler.

The police said Urmila, who was present at the spot, became trapped between the vehicles and died at the scene.

The WagonR driver sustained minor injuries and was given medical aid.

A fatal accident case is being registered at Narela police station, while Urmila's body has been sent for post-mortem.

The Narela police are investigating the circumstances that led to the collision. Further investigation is underway.

Police also said no gathering was reported at the accident spot.

A local resident, Ashok Kumar, has been cited in connection with the incident.

ALSO READ: Fungus On Vegetables, Expired Items: Raids At Bengaluru 5-Star Hotels Expose Food Safety Horror

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was the victim of the Narela accident and how did she die?

The victim was Urmila, a 70-year-old resident of Mamurpur. She was caught between the colliding vehicles after the initial impact and sustained fatal injuries at the scene.

Who was driving the Mercedes involved in the collision?

Shubham, son of a Haryana Police sub-inspector, was driving the Mercedes. He was arrested from the scene, and police are awaiting his medical report regarding alleged intoxication.

What steps are police taking in the investigation?

Police are examining CCTV footage, inspecting the crash site, and will record statements from drivers and eyewitnesses. A case has been registered, and the woman's body sent for post-mortem.

Where and when did the accident occur?

The head-on collision happened around 8 am on Saturday morning in Delhi's Narela area. Specifically, it occurred in front of Himalayas Apartment in Mamurpur.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 08 Aug 2026 04:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mercedes Driver Arrested WagonR Car Crash Delhi 70-Year-Old Woman Death
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Mercedes-WagonR Crash In Delhi Kills 70-Year-Old Woman; Driver Arrested
Mercedes-WagonR Crash In Delhi Kills 70-Year-Old Woman; Driver Arrested
Cities
JPSC Exam Row Reaches Supreme Court; Petitioner Seeks Cancellation, Fresh Test And CBI Probe
JPSC Exam Row Reaches Supreme Court; Petitioner Seeks Fresh Test And CBI Probe
Cities
Fungus On Vegetables, Expired Items: Raids At Bengaluru 5-Star Hotels Expose Food Safety Horror
Fungus On Vegetables, Expired Items: Raids At Bengaluru 5-Star Hotels Expose Food Safety Horror
Cities
Yamuna Swells Amid Heavy Rain, Hathini Kund Water Release; Level Nears 204 Metres
Yamuna Swells Amid Heavy Rain, Hathini Kund Water Release; Level Nears 204 Metres
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Rain Crisis: Record Downpour Floods Neighbourhoods, Snarls Traffic and Pushes Yamuna Higher
Ranchi Exam Row: TGT 2016 Candidates Allege Merit Anomalies, Show Documents From Court Battle
Ranchi Protest: ABVP Takes To Streets As Student Agitation Continues Against Jharkhand Govt
Ranchi Update: Govt Talks With Student Group, Demands Noted But Protest Continues Over Exam Row
Ranchi Update: CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke May Visit Ranchi Tomorrow To Support Student Protest
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget