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English NewsCitiesFungus On Vegetables, Expired Items: Raids At Bengaluru 5-Star Hotels Expose Food Safety Horror

Fungus On Vegetables, Expired Items: Raids At Bengaluru 5-Star Hotels Expose Food Safety Horror

A special food safety drive in Bengaluru has uncovered multiple violations at several three-star and five-star hotels. A total of 35 food samples were collected and analysed during the inspections.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 08 Aug 2026 11:41 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bengaluru hotels face action over expired, unhygienic food items.
  • Inspections found improper labeling, fungal growth, poor item segregation.
  • Thirty teams inspected 26 hotels, collecting 35 food samples.
  • Drive launched following numerous public complaints about food quality.

Several three-star and five-star hotels in Bengaluru are facing action after a special food safety inspection drive found violations including expired food products, improper labelling, unhygienic storage and handling, and fungal growth on vegetables.

The Food Safety Wing of the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department deployed 30 teams that inspected 26 hotels and collected 35 food samples for laboratory analysis.

Officials also flagged inadequate segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items during the inspections.

Notices Issued to Food Businesses

The inspections found violations of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) labelling requirements, along with cases of improper labelling and misbranding of food products.

Officials also found expired food items being stored and identified unhygienic conditions in food storage and handling areas.

Following the findings, notices were issued to the concerned Food Business Operators (FBOs). Adjudication proceedings under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, will be initiated before the Adjudicating Officer, the department said.

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35 Food Samples Sent for Testing

The samples collected during the inspection drive included tea powder, chicken, mutton, fish, edible oil, chilli powder, turmeric powder, tomato sauce, lemon juice, cheese, papad, cashew nuts, ginger, pepper powder, spice powder and milk, among other products.

The samples have been sent for laboratory analysis, with further action expected based on the test results.

Drive Follows Public Complaints

The Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department constituted the 30 special teams to conduct surprise inspections at hotels, restaurants and other food outlets in Bengaluru and major locations across the state. 

The drive was launched following complaints from members of the public about food quality, hygiene and food safety practices. Several complaints were also shared on social media, prompting the department to intensify inspections.

The latest action comes amid growing concerns over alleged unhygienic kitchen conditions, poor food handling and the use of artificial colours in dishes such as gobi manchurian and kebabs.

ALSO READ: 7 Killed, 11 Injured As Bus Falls Off Road In Himachal's Chamba; Rescue Ops Underway

Similar Drive Conducted Last Year

The state government had carried out a similar enforcement campaign last year under "Operation Eat Right" following reports of food poisoning and the alleged use of artificial colouring in food products.

During that campaign, authorities inspected several hotels and food establishments, issued notices to violators and imposed penalties for breaches of food safety standards.

(With inputs from news agency ANI)

Frequently Asked Questions

How many hotels were inspected during the drive?

A total of 26 three-star and five-star hotels in Bengaluru were inspected by 30 teams. They also collected 35 food samples for laboratory analysis.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 08 Aug 2026 11:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru Bengaluru News FSSAI
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