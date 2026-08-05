Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift Launched With Panoramic Sunroof, Bigger Touchscreen

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Scorpio N updated with larger touchscreen, digital instrument cluster.

New features include panoramic sunroof, electric parking brake, ADAS.

Pricing ₹13.6-25.4 lakh; retains design, same powertrain.

Mahindra has launched a new Scorpio N facelift with more features which were needed. The new Scorpio N update now gets a larger 12.3 inch HD touchscreen and a digital instrument cluster while elsewhere it gets new features like an electric parking brake, panoramic sunroof and a 540 degree camera with a blind view monitor.

The new 26.03 cm HD Digital Cluster also comes with a full screen navigation and three display layouts – normal, information and minimal.

65W USB Type-C fast-charging port are also there in front row while now you get Adventure Statistics which provide vehicle information such as Engine Performance, Roll and Pitch, Compass and Altimeter, G-Force etc.





Features and Design

Design wise, the Scorpio N maintains its design and Mahindra has not messed with the look while it does get 18 inch wheels.

Other features include Level 2 ADAS, 12-Speaker SONY Audio System, Ventilated Seats, Auto-dimming IRVM, a 6-way Powered driver seat with Leather upholstery etc.





Price, Variants and Powertrain

The Scorpio N is launched at Rs 13.6 lakh to Rs 25.4 lakh. The variants are Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, Z8S, Z8T plus L with the ADAS available in 6 and 7 seaters.

Elsewhere the engine lineup is the same the same powertrains available earlier.





The update has been focussed on the features which was needed on the Scorpio N and now it gets a lot more. The Scorpio N update closes the gap between the XUV 7XO and some of the other SUVs.

The Scorpio N remains one of the best selling SUVs within the Mahindra range and this is the biggest update of the car yet.