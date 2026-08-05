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English NewsAutoMahindra Scorpio N Facelift Launched With Panoramic Sunroof, Bigger Touchscreen

Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift Launched With Panoramic Sunroof, Bigger Touchscreen

The Mahindra Scorpio N receives its biggest update yet with a panoramic sunroof, larger infotainment screen, digital cluster and a host of new premium features.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 05 Aug 2026 03:29 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Scorpio N updated with larger touchscreen, digital instrument cluster.
  • New features include panoramic sunroof, electric parking brake, ADAS.
  • Pricing ₹13.6-25.4 lakh; retains design, same powertrain.

Mahindra has launched a new Scorpio N facelift with more features which were needed. The new Scorpio N update now gets a larger 12.3 inch HD touchscreen and a digital instrument cluster while elsewhere it gets new features like an electric parking brake, panoramic sunroof and a 540 degree camera with a blind view monitor.

The new 26.03 cm HD Digital Cluster also comes with a full screen navigation and three display layouts – normal, information and minimal.

65W USB Type-C fast-charging port are also there in front row while now you get Adventure Statistics which provide vehicle information such as Engine Performance, Roll and Pitch, Compass and Altimeter, G-Force etc.


Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift Launched With Panoramic Sunroof, Bigger Touchscreen

Features and Design

Design wise, the Scorpio N maintains its design and Mahindra has not messed with the look while it does get 18 inch wheels.

Other features include Level 2 ADAS, 12-Speaker SONY Audio System, Ventilated Seats, Auto-dimming IRVM, a 6-way Powered driver seat with Leather upholstery etc.


Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift Launched With Panoramic Sunroof, Bigger Touchscreen

Price, Variants and Powertrain

The Scorpio N is launched at Rs 13.6 lakh to Rs 25.4 lakh. The variants are Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, Z8S, Z8T plus L with the ADAS available in 6 and 7 seaters.

Elsewhere the engine lineup is the same the same powertrains available earlier.


Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift Launched With Panoramic Sunroof, Bigger Touchscreen

The update has been focussed on the features which was needed on the Scorpio N and now it gets a lot more. The Scorpio N update closes the gap between the XUV 7XO and some of the other SUVs.

The Scorpio N remains one of the best selling SUVs within the Mahindra range and this is the biggest update of the car yet.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are some of the major new features in the Scorpio N facelift?

The update adds a larger 12.3-inch HD touchscreen, a digital instrument cluster, electric parking brake, panoramic sunroof, and a 540-degree camera. It also includes Level 2 ADAS.

Has the design of the Mahindra Scorpio N changed?

No, the Scorpio N maintains its original design. Mahindra has kept the look consistent, though it now comes with 18-inch wheels.

What is the price range of the updated Scorpio N?

The new Scorpio N is priced from Rs 13.6 lakh to Rs 25.4 lakh. ADAS functionality is available in both 6 and 7-seater variants.

What are the capabilities of the new digital instrument cluster?

The new 26.03 cm HD Digital Cluster features full-screen navigation and three display layouts: normal, information, and minimal.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 05 Aug 2026 03:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mahindra Mahindra Scorpio N Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift
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