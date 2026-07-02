Hyundai Creta Electric Is Now Rs 10.99 Lakh! How Find Out!

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hyundai Creta electric priced at ₹10.99 lakh with BAAS.

BAAS reduces upfront cost, charges ₹3.9/km battery rental.

Car offers 510km range, 7.4kW charger, 8-year warranty.

The Creta electric from Hyundai is the electric avatar of the best selling 4m plus SUV while now it is more affordable at Rs 10.99 lakh albeit with the BAAS option.

Perks Of BAAS

Battery as a subscription reduces the upfront cost of the EV and charges and extra per km cost of the battery as a rental.

Features Of Creta Electric

For the Creta electric, the cost is Rs 10.99 lakh and Rs 3.9 per km.

The Creta electric also gets a side foot step and the home charger is a 7.4 kW wall box charger.

The Creta electric comes with 510 kms driving range(ARAI Certified) while the options range include a 51.4 kWh (long range) and 42kWh (short range).





The Creta electric also comes with an 8 year battery warranty as well.

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The inclusion of BAAS is where the battery cost is removed and makes the car affordable while it is for those who drive for longer distance while needing the upfront benefits of reducing the cost of the battery instead of buying it upfront.

It will help in lower EMIs too. That said like everything, there are pros and cons here too with resale being complicated here and also for long term owners this can be a hassle.

The Creta electric getting this option will make the entry price more affordable and all other EVs also offer this feature.

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