The Creta electric starts at Rs 10.99 lakh with the Battery as a Service (BAAS) option. There's an additional charge of Rs 3.9 per km for battery usage.
Hyundai Creta Electric Is Now Rs 10.99 Lakh! How Find Out!
Battery as a subscription reduces the upfront cost of the EV and charges and extra per km cost of the battery as a rental.
- Hyundai Creta electric priced at ₹10.99 lakh with BAAS.
- BAAS reduces upfront cost, charges ₹3.9/km battery rental.
- Car offers 510km range, 7.4kW charger, 8-year warranty.
The Creta electric from Hyundai is the electric avatar of the best selling 4m plus SUV while now it is more affordable at Rs 10.99 lakh albeit with the BAAS option.
Perks Of BAAS
Battery as a subscription reduces the upfront cost of the EV and charges and extra per km cost of the battery as a rental.
Features Of Creta Electric
For the Creta electric, the cost is Rs 10.99 lakh and Rs 3.9 per km.
The Creta electric also gets a side foot step and the home charger is a 7.4 kW wall box charger.
The Creta electric comes with 510 kms driving range(ARAI Certified) while the options range include a 51.4 kWh (long range) and 42kWh (short range).
The Creta electric also comes with an 8 year battery warranty as well.
ALSO READ: New Skoda Kodiaq RS Sold Out Within Minutes Despite Rs 20 Lakh Premium
The inclusion of BAAS is where the battery cost is removed and makes the car affordable while it is for those who drive for longer distance while needing the upfront benefits of reducing the cost of the battery instead of buying it upfront.
It will help in lower EMIs too. That said like everything, there are pros and cons here too with resale being complicated here and also for long term owners this can be a hassle.
The Creta electric getting this option will make the entry price more affordable and all other EVs also offer this feature.
ALSO READ: July SUV Frenzy: Maruti Brezza, Nissan Tekton, And MG Starlight Ready To Heat Up The Market
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the starting price of the Creta electric with the BAAS option?
How does the Battery as a Service (BAAS) model work?
BAAS reduces the EV's upfront cost by not buying the battery. Instead, you pay an extra per-kilometer charge as a battery rental.
What is the driving range of the Creta electric?
The Creta electric offers an ARAI-certified driving range of 510 kms. It comes with 51.4 kWh (long range) and 42 kWh (short range) battery options.
What are the advantages of choosing the BAAS option?
BAAS makes the car more affordable by reducing upfront costs and potentially lowering EMIs. It's ideal for long-distance drivers needing upfront cost benefits.