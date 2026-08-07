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English NewsAutoForget Old Colours As Carmakers Are Experimenting Like Volkswagen Virtus Anniversary Edition

Forget Old Colours As Carmakers Are Experimenting Like Volkswagen Virtus Anniversary Edition

The Volkswagen Virtus Anniversary Edition gets a new Avocado Pearl shade, blacked-out styling and added features, reflecting changing colour preferences among Indian buyers.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 07 Aug 2026 12:36 PM (IST)
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  • Powered by 1.5 TSI engine, based on top-spec Virtus.

While colours like white and silver continue to reign supreme, the Indian car buyer is also slowly changing with a taste for newer colours. That has meant carmakers can bring more interesting options.

Similarly, Volkswagen has introduced the Virtus Anniversary Edition.

Based on the GT Plus Sport, the Anniversary Edition of the Virtus debuts a new colour called Avocado Pearl, which is priced at Rs 19,19,900.


Forget Old Colours As Carmakers Are Experimenting Like Volkswagen Virtus Anniversary Edition

Sportier Styling, More Features

Further, the Virtus Anniversary Edition also gets a black roof and black alloy wheels, which add contrast, while there are also darkened headlamps plus taillamps with a smoked effect.

The interior, meanwhile, has a gloss black theme with a sporty all-black look plus inserts added in.

Importantly, this edition also gets accessories like puddle lamps, a 360-degree camera system and front parking sensors, which are useful features.

ALSO READ: Tata Nexon Camo Edition Gets Feature Boost: Price, Variants And What's New

This special edition is based on the top-spec Virtus model and gets all of the features which are already present there.

The Anniversary Edition packs in a 1.5 TSI engine, which is the staple top-end turbo petrol unit producing 150bhp and 250Nm, with a standard seven-speed DSG automatic dual-clutch gearbox.

Indian Buyers Embracing New Colours

The new colour on the Virtus is quite unique but again shows the changes now with carmakers willing to experiment with new shades as demand is growing for them.

While some of the usual colours are popular, new shades are emerging as a choice for many, while carmakers are trying out different approaches to this too.

There was a time when colour options were limited for car buyers in India and most cars were white, but with a changing Indian car market, the buyer now has an appetite for new and different shades which stand out more.

ALSO READ: Why Maruti Suzuki Victoris Is Our 2026 Car Of The Year

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the price of the Virtus Anniversary Edition?

The Volkswagen Virtus Anniversary Edition, which introduces the new Avocado Pearl colour, is priced at Rs 19,19,900.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 07 Aug 2026 12:31 PM (IST)
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Volkswagen Volkswagen Virtus
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