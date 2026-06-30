Tata Sierra EV Launched: More Power Than Any Compact SUV 

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Single motor 63kWh offers 565km range; advanced features included.

Tata has launched the electric Sierra and it has more power than any other compact SUV while being priced at Rs 18.7 lakh starting.

The reason for the power is the dual motor version which means the two electric motors help to get a power output of 504Nm.

Plus the Sierra EV is also AWD as a result.

What's Behind Sierra EV's Power?

The dual motor configuration comes with the 75kwh battery pack and the claimed range is 665Km.





The AWD also has a 540 degree camera feature as on the Harrier EV plus terrain modes. The top-end AWD version is Rs 25.9 lakh.

There is also a single motor 63kwh battery pack with 565km range.





The Sierra EV is based on a different platform being the Acti.ev architecture.

There is a lifetime battery warranty too.

The design is similar to the standard Sierra but the electric version adds changes like the slim light bar plus the blanked off front end.

The Sierra EV also gets different wheels while there is different badging too.

Design wise it remains more or less the same as the Sierra ICE.





The interiors meanwhile have features like the panoramic sunroof, triple screen layout with the middle and passenger touchscreen plus a digital instrument cluster along with ventilation for the seats, powered tailgate, 12 speaker audio system and much more.

EV related features include a frunk where there is front storage, V2V/V2L and more.

There is even a digital key, OTA updates and summon mode from Harrier EV.

This is the fastest Indian EV and is the most ambitious product from Tata.