Tata Sierra EV Vs Harrier EV Vs Curvv EV: Which Electric SUV Should You Buy?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tata Sierra EV offers 535-665km range, 18.7-25.9 lakh.

Harrier EV provides 538-627km; Curvv EV is most affordable.

Sierra boasts modern interior, advanced features like summon mode.

Tata has the biggest EV range in India and has added another new product with the Sierra EV. Here we look at the inevitable comparison between the Currv EV and the Harrier EV to see where it fits in the range.

Price and Range Comparison

The Sierra EV is priced between Rs 18.7 lakh to Rs 25.9 lakh for the QWD variant. The Harrier EV meanwhile is priced between Rs 21.4 lakh to Rs 30 lakh. The Curvv EV is priced between Rs 16.9 lakh to Rs 19.4 lakh.





Depending on the battery pack the Sierra EV has a range of 535km to 665km which is quite impressive considering the segment and it is more than rivals. The Harrier EV has slightly more range though at 538km to 627km. The Curvv meanwhile has the lowest range at 500km.

While the Harrier and Sierra EV have larger battery packs the Curvv has a smaller one.

Also Read : Tata Sierra EV Launched: More Power Than Any Compact SUV

Features and Verdict

Both the Harrier EV and the Sierra EV are very well equipped especially the AWD variants. All cars have the panoramic sunroof but the Sierra and Harrier have the biggest ones.





The Sierra has the more modern interior and nearly has all of the features except for the larger touchscreen, digital mirror and some small features. Else the Sierra has the summon mode, 540 degree camera, auto park and more.

Which one to buy?

The Sierra EV is the overall choice here because of its price, space features and range while the Harrier EV is slightly more premium and has more road presence. The Curvv EV is the more affordable option.



