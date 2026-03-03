Top 5 Selling Cars In India: New Tata Punch Cements Its Position

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The top selling cars in India are dominated by SUVs yet again with the new Tata Nexon continuing to take the crown with sales of 19,430 units while the second best selling car is the new Dzire which is the only non SUV entrant in the top 5.

The Dzire has sold 19,326 units while the new Punch has now secured a place with 18,748 units as the new facelifted model with a CNG automatic plus the new features has immediately enabled it to reach the top 3.

Creta, Brezza Hold Strong Positions

The Creta too despite new competition is continuing to maintain its position as the best selling 4m plus SUV in India with sales of 17,938 units. The Brezza despite just having one petrol engine has also done very well with sales of 17,863 units. These were the top 5 selling cars in India but the big change is the Punch which is adding to Tata Motors tally.





Tata’s Momentum, Maruti’s Presence

The Tata Nexon already has been holding the top position but the Punch will also add to that while further giving Tata Motors a serious boost.

After the top 5, there are some other body styles like Ertiga, Swift and Wagon R which means Maruti Suzuki is having the largest number of cars here but it is a change that two Tata SUVs now dominate the top 3 best selling cars thanks to the Punch and Nexon.



