Mercedes-Benz V-Class Unveiled By Saif Ali Khan And Gauri Khan

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and film producer/interior designer Gauri Khan who is the wife of actor Shahrukh Khan have unveiled the new Mercedes-Benz V-Class at an event in Mumbai. The V-Class has been launched at Rs 1.4cr and is actually locally assembled in India. The V-Class is a luxury van and is available with one fully loaded trim but has petrol as well as diesel engines plus it also has air suspension where you can raise or lower the car.

At more than 5.4 metres the V-Class has a longer wheelbase of 3.4 which makes this one of the largest cars on sale in India

Grand unveiling of the Mercedes-Benz V-Class in Mumbai with star presence and luxury showcase.

The V-Class comes in AMG Line trim and is the latest version which gains the latest infotainment system as well as more technology. There are power sliding doors and there is a standard 6 seater configuration but you can spec as a four seater too with more space at the rear. All rows of the car also have ventilated seats.

Ultra-luxury lounge seating inside the new Mercedes-Benz V-Class, redefining road comfort.

The second row have massage seats, ventilation and heating plus more. You also get rear climate control, window blinds and more. However, it does not come with a rear entertainment system or a sunroof. With demand for these large cars growing in India, the V-Class is now back in a new avatar.