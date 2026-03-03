Holi Special 2026: New Colour Options For Sierra, Seltos, Duster And Kushaq

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Gone are the days where carmakers only provided a few colour options and while customers still go for the tried and tested choices like the evergreen white or silver, that has not stopped carmakers from bringing out some interesting colours. Here we will talk about the new Tata Sierra and the Kia Selto plus the upcoming Duster which have interesting colour options.

Tata Sierra

The new Sierra has a wide range of interesting colours and it includes the new Andaman Adventure which is a bright yellow while the other colour is the Bengal Rouge which is a deep maroon. The other new colour which caught our eyes was the Coorg cloud. Amongst this, the Andaman Adventure is the most attention grabbing colour while the Bengal Rouge also looks good.





Kia Seltos

The new Seltos is available in 10 options but the new shade which looks interesting is the Magma Red with an Aurora Black Pearl roof while Frost Blue and Ivory Silver Gloss also look good. The new Seltos continues to be available in other colours like the previous gen model like Pewter Olive and Imperial Blue plus Matte Graphite which comes in the X-line trim.





Renault Duster

The new Duster comes in six shades namely Jade Mountain Green, Moonlight Silver, Pearl White, River Blue, Stealth Black and Sunset Red. The Jade Mountain Green is our favourite in terms of being a more adventure-like shade which matches the Duster.





Skoda Kushaq

The updated Kushaq also comes in new colours Shimla Green, Cherry Red and Steel Grey. The Shimla Green looks distinctive and the one that matches the Kushaq's new looks. The Red isn't the typical red but with a deeper finish.