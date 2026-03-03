Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoHoli Special 2026: New Colour Options For Sierra, Seltos, Duster And Kushaq

Holi Special 2026: New Colour Options For Sierra, Seltos, Duster And Kushaq

The new Seltos is available in 10 options but the new shade which looks interesting is the Magma Red with an Aurora Black Pearl roof while Frost Blue and Ivory Silver Gloss also look good.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 03 Mar 2026 10:59 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Gone are the days where carmakers only provided a few colour options and while customers still go for the tried and tested choices like the evergreen white or silver, that has not stopped carmakers from bringing out some interesting colours. Here we will talk about the new Tata Sierra and the Kia Selto plus the upcoming Duster which have interesting colour options.

Tata Sierra

The new Sierra has a wide range of interesting colours and it includes the new Andaman Adventure which is a bright yellow while the other colour is the Bengal Rouge which is a deep maroon. The other new colour which caught our eyes was the Coorg cloud. Amongst this, the Andaman Adventure is the most attention grabbing colour while the Bengal Rouge also looks good.


Holi Special 2026: New Colour Options For Sierra, Seltos, Duster And Kushaq

Kia Seltos

The new Seltos is available in 10 options but the new shade which looks interesting is the Magma Red with an Aurora Black Pearl roof while Frost Blue and Ivory Silver Gloss also look good. The new Seltos continues to be available in other colours like the previous gen model like Pewter Olive and Imperial Blue plus Matte Graphite which comes in the X-line trim.


Holi Special 2026: New Colour Options For Sierra, Seltos, Duster And Kushaq

Renault Duster

The new Duster comes in six shades namely Jade Mountain Green, Moonlight Silver, Pearl White, River Blue, Stealth Black and Sunset Red. The Jade Mountain Green is our favourite in terms of being a more adventure-like shade which matches the Duster.


Holi Special 2026: New Colour Options For Sierra, Seltos, Duster And Kushaq

Skoda Kushaq

The updated Kushaq also comes in new colours Shimla Green, Cherry Red and Steel Grey. The Shimla Green looks distinctive and the one that matches the Kushaq's new looks. The Red isn't the typical red but with a deeper finish.

Related Video

Breaking: Aurangzeb's Tomb Covered with Cloth Amidst Rising Controversy in Sambhaji Nagar | ABP NEWS

Also read

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read
Published at : 03 Mar 2026 10:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Holi Kushaq Sierra Duster
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Auto
Holi Special 2026: New Colour Options For Sierra, Seltos, Duster And Kushaq
Holi Special 2026: New Colour Options For Sierra, Seltos, Duster And Kushaq
Auto
Mercedes-Benz V-Class Unveiled By Saif Ali Khan And Gauri Khan
Mercedes-Benz V-Class Unveiled By Saif Ali Khan And Gauri Khan
Auto
Tata Punch EV Facelift: What We Like & What We Don't
Tata Punch EV Facelift: What We Like & What We Don't
Auto
India’s Biggest Luxury MPV? Mercedes-Benz V-Class Stuns With Massive Size And Plush Cabin
India’s Biggest Luxury MPV? Mercedes-Benz V-Class Stuns With Massive Size And Plush Cabin
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers
Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Media Alongside Canadian PM
Breaking News: Iran Continues Missile Attacks on Israeli Cities, Gulf Region Also Targeted
Breaking News: Protests Erupt in Srinagar, Police Use Tear Gas
Middle East Conflict Alert: Iran Strikes U.S. Bases and Israel with Missiles, Video Shows Extensive Military Arsenal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Aryan Kumar
Aryan Kumar
OPINION | Iran-Israel Strikes Highlight Risks In Gulf’s US Security Dependence
Opinion
Embed widget