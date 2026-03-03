No, Indian airlines are cautiously restoring limited services to parts of the Gulf. Wider suspensions and delays continue due to escalating tensions in West Asia.
Akasa Air, Air India Express Resume Select Gulf Flights As Israel-Iran War Tensions Disrupt Travel
Air India Express resumes Muscat flights but suspends others until March 3rd. Delhi Airport warns of westbound disruptions. The government is assisting stranded nationals, and IndiGo plans relief flights.
Indian airlines have begun cautiously restoring limited services to parts of the Gulf, even as wider suspensions and delays continue amid escalating tensions in West Asia.
In a statement, Akasa Air said it would operate select flights to and from Jeddah on March 3 and March 4 following a “comprehensive safety review”.
Limited Jeddah Operations
On both days, flight QP 561 will depart Mumbai for Jeddah at 7:20 p.m., while QP 562 will leave Jeddah for Mumbai at 11:55 p.m. On March 4, the airline will also operate QP 563 from Ahmedabad to Jeddah at 5:45 p.m., and QP 564 from Jeddah to Ahmedabad at 9:50 p.m. All timings are local.
However, Akasa Air clarified that flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Doha, Kuwait and Riyadh will remain suspended until March 4, 2026. The airline said operations are subject to prevailing conditions and may change depending on further safety assessments.
Passengers have been advised to check flight status before travelling to the airport and to contact the airline’s 24x7 care centre for assistance. “The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority,” the carrier said.
Airport Advisory in Delhi
Meanwhile, Delhi International Airport Limited warned of disruptions to westbound international services. In a post on X, the airport operator said several flights are facing delays or schedule adjustments due to the evolving political situation in the Middle East.
Travellers have been urged to confirm the latest updates directly with their respective airlines before heading to the airport.
Air India Express Resumes Muscat Flights
Air India Express announced that it will resume flights to and from Muscat from March 3. At the same time, operations to Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will remain suspended until 11:59 p.m. IST (6:29 p.m. UTC) on March 3.
The airline advised passengers to verify flight status and ensure their contact details are updated in their booking records to receive timely notifications.
Government Monitoring Situation
Amid the mounting disruption, the Centre said it is in touch with Indian missions across Gulf nations to facilitate the safe return of stranded nationals. State governments have also stepped up efforts to assist residents affected by cancellations and delays.
The civil aviation ministry confirmed that IndiGo plans to operate 10 special relief flights from Jeddah on March 3 to various Indian cities, subject to regulatory approvals and airspace conditions.
Frequently Asked Questions
Are Indian airlines resuming all flights to the Gulf?
Which specific routes are Akasa Air operating on March 3rd and 4th?
Akasa Air is operating select flights to and from Jeddah from Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Flights to Abu Dhabi, Doha, Kuwait, and Riyadh remain suspended until March 4, 2026.
Has Air India Express resumed flights to Muscat?
Yes, Air India Express announced it will resume flights to and from Muscat starting March 3rd. Operations to other Gulf nations remain suspended until March 3rd.
What should passengers do if their flights are affected?
Passengers are advised to check their flight status directly with their airline before going to the airport. It's also recommended to ensure contact details are updated for timely notifications.