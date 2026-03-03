Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Indian airlines have begun cautiously restoring limited services to parts of the Gulf, even as wider suspensions and delays continue amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

In a statement, Akasa Air said it would operate select flights to and from Jeddah on March 3 and March 4 following a “comprehensive safety review”.

Limited Jeddah Operations

On both days, flight QP 561 will depart Mumbai for Jeddah at 7:20 p.m., while QP 562 will leave Jeddah for Mumbai at 11:55 p.m. On March 4, the airline will also operate QP 563 from Ahmedabad to Jeddah at 5:45 p.m., and QP 564 from Jeddah to Ahmedabad at 9:50 p.m. All timings are local.

However, Akasa Air clarified that flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Doha, Kuwait and Riyadh will remain suspended until March 4, 2026. The airline said operations are subject to prevailing conditions and may change depending on further safety assessments.

Passengers have been advised to check flight status before travelling to the airport and to contact the airline’s 24x7 care centre for assistance. “The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority,” the carrier said.

Airport Advisory in Delhi

Meanwhile, Delhi International Airport Limited warned of disruptions to westbound international services. In a post on X, the airport operator said several flights are facing delays or schedule adjustments due to the evolving political situation in the Middle East.

Travellers have been urged to confirm the latest updates directly with their respective airlines before heading to the airport.

Air India Express Resumes Muscat Flights

Air India Express announced that it will resume flights to and from Muscat from March 3. At the same time, operations to Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will remain suspended until 11:59 p.m. IST (6:29 p.m. UTC) on March 3.

The airline advised passengers to verify flight status and ensure their contact details are updated in their booking records to receive timely notifications.

Government Monitoring Situation

Amid the mounting disruption, the Centre said it is in touch with Indian missions across Gulf nations to facilitate the safe return of stranded nationals. State governments have also stepped up efforts to assist residents affected by cancellations and delays.

The civil aviation ministry confirmed that IndiGo plans to operate 10 special relief flights from Jeddah on March 3 to various Indian cities, subject to regulatory approvals and airspace conditions.