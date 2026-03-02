Iran-Israel War Live Updates: Trump Warns Of ‘Long Operation’ Against Iran

Iran-Israel War Live Updates: US President Donald Trump has used a sweeping address on Iran to outline what amounts to a regime-change doctrine, as “Operation Epic Fury” enters its third day. Casting the past 48 to 72 hours as a decisive turning point, he detailed extensive American and allied strikes on Iranian military infrastructure and confirmed the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. While presenting the campaign as a matter of national security, Trump’s call for Iranians to “take back” their country signalled ambitions that reach well beyond deterrence.

Trump declared that Ayatollah Khamenei had been killed and described him as responsible for the deaths of “hundreds and even thousands of Americans”, as well as violence across multiple countries. He further claimed that crowds inside Iran had taken to the streets to celebrate the announcement.

The US President also asserted that Iran’s entire senior military command had been eliminated. According to Trump, officials were seeking to surrender in exchange for immunity. “They’re calling by the thousands,” he said, suggesting fractures within the ruling establishment as military operations continue.

Regime Change Rhetoric

The tone of Trump’s address went beyond battlefield updates. By encouraging defections and directly appealing to Iranian “patriots”, he framed the campaign as an opportunity for political transformation in Tehran. While the White House has presented the offensive as necessary to neutralise security threats, the language used strongly implied a desire to see the current regime replaced.

Regional Tensions Escalate

Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it had launched a missile at the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu early on Monday. Israeli officials swiftly rejected the allegation as false, insisting there had been no successful strike. The claim nevertheless underscored the rapid escalation between the two long-time adversaries, as missile and drone exchanges intensify.

In London, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer warned that Khamenei’s killing had not curtailed Tehran’s military activity but instead ushered in a more dangerous phase. Addressing Parliament, he said Iran’s retaliation had grown increasingly reckless, extending beyond strictly military targets.

With hostilities expanding and rhetoric hardening on all sides, fears are mounting that the conflict could tip into a broader regional war.