Baba Vanga’s 2026 War Warning Goes Viral After US-Israel Strikes On Iran

Fresh military strikes in the Middle East have reignited global anxiety and along with it, decades-old prophecies. After the United States and Israel launched coordinated attacks on Iran, followed by retaliatory strikes targeting Israel and a US military site in Bahrain, social media platforms quickly filled with references to predictions attributed to Baba Vanga and Nostradamus.

Explosions were reported across parts of the Gulf region, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Qatar and Kuwait, intensifying concerns about a broader regional conflict. As tensions rose, online conversations shifted from battlefield updates to chilling warnings of a potential global war.

Baba Vanga’s 2026 War Warning Trends Again

The Bulgarian mystic, often called the “Nostradamus of the Balkans,” is widely believed by followers to have predicted that 2026 could witness the outbreak of World War III. Reports citing her alleged visions suggest she foresaw a conflict beginning in the East and spreading westward.

She is also said to have warned that humanity would realise it had “gone too far,” signalling a dangerous turning point for global society. At the same time, claims suggest she predicted the world would not end until 5079.

Although Baba Vanga did not leave behind verified written records, supporters credit her with foreseeing events such as the 9/11 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nostradamus And The ‘Seven-Month Great War’

French psychic Nostradamus is also said to have predicted a great war in the year 2026.



"Seven months great war, people dead through evil / Rouen, Evreux the King will not fail."



This prophecy is also being linked to the US-Israel-Iran conflict. https://t.co/2CoBk5M51G https://t.co/G0cd67SX0g — Shahid Hussain Raja (@Shahid_H_Raja) March 2, 2026

Meanwhile, centuries-old verses by Nostradamus are being widely shared. One passage reads:

"Seven months great war, people dead through evil / Rouen, Evreux the King will not fail."

Some interpretations link this line to the current geopolitical climate. Other readings claim he warned of the assassination of a major political figure or a coup capable of destabilising a regime. Another verse states:

"The great swarm of bees will arise… by night the ambush…"

And in a separate prophecy, he wrote:

"Shadows will fall, but the man of light will rise. And the stars will guide those who look within,"

Supporters argue these lines hint at shifting global power dynamics.

Social Media Amplifies Global Anxiety

As news of strikes spread, online reactions revealed growing unease. One user wrote, "The US should show restraint. We don’t need World War 3."

Another posted, "Now we just have to worry about World War 3."

A third questioned, “Bro should i continue studying for my exams or stop studying ?? Is the World war 3 on or not ??”

And another asked, “Are we heading to world war 3?”

While experts caution against tying vague prophecies to specific events, moments of geopolitical instability often revive interest in mystical forecasts. In times of uncertainty, old predictions tend to resurface, fueling both curiosity and concern.