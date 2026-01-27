New Renault Duster vs Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos vs Tata Sierra

The compact SUV battle has been brewing away and as the list of new entrants keep increasing, the limelight is on how the Hyundai Creta will keep its crown. The latest entrants is the Renault Duster in its new avatar and here let us look at how it compares with the current segment benchmark like the new Kia Seltos and the Tata Sierra plus the Creta of course.

Which SUV Is Longer?

The new Duster has a length of 4346mm while the Creta has a length of 4330mm along with the Sierra at 4340mm. The new Seltos is the longest at 4460mm.









Which SUV Has More Power?

The new Duster has a 163ps turbo petrol and with 280Nm it is amongst the highest torque and power output. Creta, Sierra and Seltos all have the same horsepower at 160bhp but Sierra matches the Duster at 280Nm torque while others are at 250.







The naturally aspirated Creta and Seltos have more power at 115bhp while the Duster has the lowest power here at 100bhp vs 106 of the Sierra. The Duster has a strong hybrid which none of the others have while Sierra, Creta and the Seltos have a diesel option.

Which SUV Has More Features?

The Sierra is the one with the largest screens and three infact while the new Seltos also has a smaller screen for HVAC. All cars have a panoramic sunroof, twin screens including a digital cluster.

The Duster has twin powered seats though the Sierra has the best audio system. The Creta and Sierra have more features for the rear seat occupant while new Seltos also comes back with that aspect. The Duster has a powered tailgate which the Sierra has only. All cars have Adas and the usual safety features.





Overall, if priced well the new Duster can very much compete with its rivals in this segment with its strong hybrid and ground clearance plus the features list being the talking point.