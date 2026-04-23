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HomeAutoBig Price Shift For Mini SUV: Countryman Could Get Rs 10 Lakh Cheaper

Big Price Shift For Mini SUV: Countryman Could Get Rs 10 Lakh Cheaper

Mini till now has been a niche player with imported cars but the new Countryman SUV which till now has been imported in its electric form plus JCW while now it will be assembled.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 12:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mini Countryman C assembled in India to boost affordability.
  • New petrol model to be over ten lakh cheaper.
  • Local assembly aims for wider market reach and sales.

Imported cars are expensive and that hampers the sales of cars along with being out of reach for many. Assembling the car in India makes it much more affordable and that will make it more popular too. Mini till now has been a niche player with imported cars but the new Countryman SUV which till now has been imported in its electric form plus JCW while now it will be assembled.

New Countryman C Petrol Details

However, the assembled version won't be electric but only in 1.5l turbo petrol form which will mean a more competitive price. The new Mini Countryman C petrol could be more than 10 lakh cheaper than the current Countryman petrol JCW.

The Countryman C will also use the same 1.5 turbo petrol as the X1 petrol and will get the same automatic gearbox but with a different tuning.


Big Price Shift For Mini SUV: Countryman Could Get Rs 10 Lakh Cheaper

Pricing and Market Impact

The Countryman C being locally assembled will make Mini more affordable while we can expect prices to be around the X1 petrol mark which is Rs 50 lakh plus at around Rs 54 lakh. That means the Countryman C would be massively cheaper than the imported JCW Countryman.

The new Countryman C will compete with the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3 and more. This move is expected to bring more sales to the Mini brand and help the Countryman gain more volumes like it's X1 sibling has.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Mini assembling the Countryman in India?

Assembling the Countryman in India makes it more affordable compared to importing, potentially increasing sales and making it accessible to more buyers.

What engine will the assembled Mini Countryman C have?

The assembled Countryman C will feature a 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine, similar to the one used in the X1 petrol, and an automatic gearbox with different tuning.

How will the price of the assembled Countryman C compare to imported models?

The locally assembled Countryman C is expected to be significantly cheaper than the imported JCW Countryman, potentially over 10 lakh rupees less.

Which other cars will the Mini Countryman C compete with?

The new Mini Countryman C is set to compete with models like the Mercedes-Benz GLA and Audi Q3 in the Indian market.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 23 Apr 2026 12:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
SUV Mini Suv Mini Suv Countryman Suv Becomes Cheaper
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