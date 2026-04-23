Big Price Shift For Mini SUV: Countryman Could Get Rs 10 Lakh Cheaper

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mini Countryman C assembled in India to boost affordability.

New petrol model to be over ten lakh cheaper.

Local assembly aims for wider market reach and sales.

Imported cars are expensive and that hampers the sales of cars along with being out of reach for many. Assembling the car in India makes it much more affordable and that will make it more popular too. Mini till now has been a niche player with imported cars but the new Countryman SUV which till now has been imported in its electric form plus JCW while now it will be assembled.

New Countryman C Petrol Details

However, the assembled version won't be electric but only in 1.5l turbo petrol form which will mean a more competitive price. The new Mini Countryman C petrol could be more than 10 lakh cheaper than the current Countryman petrol JCW.

The Countryman C will also use the same 1.5 turbo petrol as the X1 petrol and will get the same automatic gearbox but with a different tuning.





Pricing and Market Impact

The Countryman C being locally assembled will make Mini more affordable while we can expect prices to be around the X1 petrol mark which is Rs 50 lakh plus at around Rs 54 lakh. That means the Countryman C would be massively cheaper than the imported JCW Countryman.

The new Countryman C will compete with the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3 and more. This move is expected to bring more sales to the Mini brand and help the Countryman gain more volumes like it's X1 sibling has.