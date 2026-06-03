Maruti Suzuki Sees 40 Per Cent Jump In CNG Bookings, Says Partho Banerjee

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CNG car bookings surged 40% after PM's fuel conservation message.

Wagon R and Vitara Brezza CNG models show significant consumer interest.

Rising petrol prices drive consumers towards more economical CNG options.

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Sales & Marketing, MSIL, has said that CNG models are seeing an increase of bookings of around 40 percent after our PM's message of conserving fuel. Bookings for CNG models have gone up daily by 40 percent and despite an increase in CNG prices, interest is soaring in CNG versions of small hatchback cars.

The Wagon R CNG for example has 50 percent interest amongst total Wagon R sales. Plus at the higher midsize SUV space, the Victoris CNG for example is also receiving strong traction with its underbody CNG tank concept removing the issue of low boot space.

Maruti Suzuki is also attracting diesel SUV customers and here CNG makes more sense considering issues like Delhi NCR's limited diesel vehicle ownership and more.

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Fuel Prices Drive Consumer Shift

Sales of CNG cars have grown up in May with rising fuel prices being the reason for the growth with petrol prices being a strain on the wallet for the car owners. Maruti Suzuki also has a wide range of CNG models in its portfolio including small cars to bigger models like the Victoris.

Going forward, the carmaker will bring many new models to the Indian market from its CNG portfolio and will keep the momentum. Maruti Suzuki has been focussing on the CNG portfolio with many new models while features like an underbody CNG tank add to the convenience factor which helps in increasing consumer interest around CNG cars.

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Maruti Suzuki Bets on CNG Growth

At the small car end of the segment, higher fuel prices are making car buyers turn to CNG with Maruti Suzuki having the largest market share along with an uptick in sales.