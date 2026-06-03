VinFast’s Green SM Enters India, Takes On Ola And Uber With EV-Only Fleet

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom VinFast launches Green SM electric taxi service in Delhi NCR.

Initially deploying 1000 electric MPVs, with expansion plans for other cities.

Green SM offers competitive rates at Rs 8/km without surge pricing.

Vinfast will bring its Green SM taxi service to India starting from Delhi NCR. The Green SM is separate from its Vinfast passenger car division while the cars from the Green SM fleet will be the new VF MP7 with a distinct colour scheme.

At the start around 1000 cars would be deployed in Delhi NCR while more cities would be covered later like Bengaluru. Competition to Ola and Uber, Green SM will offer cleaner cars and the rate would be Rs 8/km. Interestingly there would be no surge fees levied.

In its home market in Vietnam, Green SM runs across more than 60 cities and this taxi service is also available across Indonesia, Laos and more.





Fleet, Pricing and Expansion Plans

The cars would have a Turquoise paint job and being an MPV, the cars would be spacious on the inside too. Unlike Ola or Uber, the company has a dedicated fleet which could mean more control over the cars maintenance.

While Vinfast as a brand is new, it has been selling more than 1000 evs a month while this Green SM will expand the company's footprint while the way it operates is different to the other ride-hailing operators.

Green SM will be launched on the 5th of June in Delhi NCR while more cities would be added later. It remains to be seen whether more cars would be added later or the VF MPV 7 would be used mostly for the Green SM operations in India.

Unlike Ola or Uber, Green SM would be electric only while the cars for the fleet would be different from the VF MPV7 sold to private buyers.