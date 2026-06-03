Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoVinFast’s Green SM Enters India, Takes On Ola And Uber With EV-Only Fleet

VinFast’s Green SM Enters India, Takes On Ola And Uber With EV-Only Fleet

At the start around 1000 cars would be deployed in Delhi NCR while more cities would be covered later like Bengaluru.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 03 Jun 2026 11:59 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • VinFast launches Green SM electric taxi service in Delhi NCR.
  • Initially deploying 1000 electric MPVs, with expansion plans for other cities.
  • Green SM offers competitive rates at Rs 8/km without surge pricing.

Vinfast will bring its Green SM taxi service to India starting from Delhi NCR. The Green SM is separate from its Vinfast passenger car division while the cars from the Green SM fleet will be the new VF MP7 with a distinct colour scheme.

At the start around 1000 cars would be deployed in Delhi NCR while more cities would be covered later like Bengaluru. Competition to Ola and Uber, Green SM will offer cleaner cars and the rate would be Rs 8/km. Interestingly there would be no surge fees levied.

In its home market in Vietnam, Green SM runs across more than 60 cities and this taxi service is also available across Indonesia, Laos and more.


VinFast’s Green SM Enters India, Takes On Ola And Uber With EV-Only Fleet

Fleet, Pricing and Expansion Plans

The cars would have a Turquoise paint job and being an MPV, the cars would be spacious on the inside too. Unlike Ola or Uber, the company has a dedicated fleet which could mean more control over the cars maintenance.

While Vinfast as a brand is new, it has been selling more than 1000 evs a month while this Green SM will expand the company's footprint while the way it operates is different to the other ride-hailing operators.

Green SM will be launched on the 5th of June in Delhi NCR while more cities would be added later. It remains to be seen whether more cars would be added later or the VF MPV 7 would be used mostly for the Green SM operations in India.

Unlike Ola or Uber, Green SM would be electric only while the cars for the fleet would be different from the VF MPV7 sold to private buyers.

Before You Go

Breaking: Aurangzeb's Tomb Covered with Cloth Amidst Rising Controversy in Sambhaji Nagar | ABP NEWS

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Vinfast's Green SM taxi service?

Green SM is Vinfast's electric-only taxi service. It will operate with a fleet of new VF MP7 cars, distinct from Vinfast's passenger car division.

When and where will Green SM launch in India?

Green SM will launch on June 5th in Delhi NCR. Expansion to other cities like Bengaluru is planned for later.

How does Green SM's pricing compare to Ola and Uber?

Green SM will charge Rs 8 per kilometer and will not have surge fees, offering a fixed rate for rides.

What type of vehicles will Green SM use in India?

The Green SM fleet in India will use the new VF MP7 model, which is an MPV with a distinctive turquoise paint scheme.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read More
Published at : 03 Jun 2026 11:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ola EV INDIA Vinfast Vinfast Green SM Uber
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Auto
VinFast’s Green SM Enters India, Takes On Ola And Uber With EV-Only Fleet
VinFast’s Green SM Enters India, Takes On Ola And Uber With EV-Only Fleet
Auto
Who Won May’s Auto Sales Race? Tata, Mahindra And Maruti Tell Different Stories
EVs, SUVs And Record Growth: What May Car Sales Reveal About India’s Auto Market
Auto
India’s EV Market Hits New Peak Amid Rising Fuel Prices
India’s EV Market Hits New Peak Amid Rising Fuel Prices
Auto
Rs 23.6 Lakh Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella: 6 EV Alternatives To Consider
Rs 23.6 Lakh Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella: 6 EV Alternatives To Consider
Advertisement

Videos

India 2047 Vision: India at critical turning point amid AI revolution, global disruptions and energy transition
POLITICAL CLAIM: Rebel Camp Says 52 MLAs Needed to Survive Anti-Defection Law
BREAKING: Internal Rift in TMC Sparks Fears of Possible Party Split in West Bengal
BREAKING: Iran Cuts All Communication Channels With US Over Ceasefire Violation Claims
BREAKING: Missile & Drone Attacks Reported in Kuwait Overnight
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget