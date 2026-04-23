BMW F 450 GS Vs G310 GS: What’s Changed And What’s Better

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BMW F 450 GS, made in India, replaces G310 GS.

Features 420cc twin-cylinder engine with 48hp and 43Nm.

Offers clutchless shifts and advanced rider electronics modes.

The BMW F 450 GS replaces the G310 GS and will be manufactured in India by TVS along with being the new entry level ADV. We expect four variants- Basic, Exclusive, Sport and Trophy while the engine in question is a 420cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine which develops 48hp and 43Nm of torque.

Performance and Features

The gearbox is a 6-speed unit while the 0-100 km/h is 5.9 seconds and top speed is 165kmph. BMS's shift assistant pro also gives clutch less shifts. More tech has been given with ride Modes, Dynamic Traction Control, Engine Drag Torque Control, and Dynamic Brake Control etc.

Despite being a compact ADV, the design is quite appealing and better than their previous offering. Just like its predecessor, the bike is not a hardcore off-road machine but a middle ground while now specs have been improved in the F 450 GS.

Unlike the G310, this bike seems more inclined towards an ADV and it starts with the twin engine which will add more towards cruising, performance and a better riding experience. The new F 450 is larger and has more electronics while being closer to its larger siblings than the G310 GS.





Verdict and Positioning

Compared to the G310GS, the F 450 GS is a much larger change and is a better buy even if not being as light but the question is the pricing and the value it gives while on paper, the F 450 GS is a much better proposition than the G310 GS ever was.