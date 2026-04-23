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HomeAutoBMW F 450 GS Vs G310 GS: What’s Changed And What’s Better

BMW F 450 GS Vs G310 GS: What’s Changed And What’s Better

The BMW F 450 GS replaces the G310 GS with a more powerful twin-cylinder engine, added tech and improved performance, positioning itself as a stronger entry-level ADV offering.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 10:57 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BMW F 450 GS, made in India, replaces G310 GS.
  • Features 420cc twin-cylinder engine with 48hp and 43Nm.
  • Offers clutchless shifts and advanced rider electronics modes.

The BMW F 450 GS replaces the G310 GS and will be manufactured in India by TVS along with being the new entry level ADV. We expect four variants- Basic, Exclusive, Sport and Trophy while the engine in question is a 420cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine which develops 48hp and 43Nm of torque.

Performance and Features

The gearbox is a 6-speed unit while the 0-100 km/h is 5.9 seconds and top speed is 165kmph. BMS's shift assistant pro also gives clutch less shifts. More tech has been given with ride Modes, Dynamic Traction Control, Engine Drag Torque Control, and Dynamic Brake Control etc.

Despite being a compact ADV, the design is quite appealing and better than their previous offering. Just like its predecessor, the bike is not a hardcore off-road machine but a middle ground while now specs have been improved in the F 450 GS.

Unlike the G310, this bike seems more inclined towards an ADV and it starts with the twin engine which will add more towards cruising, performance and a better riding experience. The new F 450 is larger and has more electronics while being closer to its larger siblings than the G310 GS.


BMW F 450 GS Vs G310 GS: What’s Changed And What’s Better

Verdict and Positioning

Compared to the G310GS, the F 450 GS is a much larger change and is a better buy even if not being as light but the question is the pricing and the value it gives while on paper, the F 450 GS is a much better proposition than the G310 GS ever was.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new BMW F 450 GS and where will it be manufactured?

The BMW F 450 GS is the new entry-level ADV, replacing the G310 GS. It will be manufactured in India by TVS.

What are the key performance specifications of the BMW F 450 GS?

It features a 420cc parallel-twin engine producing 48hp and 43Nm of torque, a 6-speed gearbox, a 0-100 km/h time of 5.9 seconds, and a top speed of 165kmph.

What electronic features are included in the BMW F 450 GS?

The F 450 GS comes with advanced tech such as ride modes, Dynamic Traction Control, Engine Drag Torque Control, and Dynamic Brake Control, plus a shift assistant for clutchless shifts.

How does the BMW F 450 GS compare to the G310 GS?

The F 450 GS is a larger and more significant upgrade, offering improved performance, more electronics, and a better riding experience, making it a better proposition on paper.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 23 Apr 2026 10:57 AM (IST)
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BMW BMW F 450 GS G310 GS
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