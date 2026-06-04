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HomeAutoMaruti Wagon R Becomes India’s First Flex Fuel Car: What’s Different?

Maruti Wagon R Becomes India’s First Flex Fuel Car: What’s Different?

Compatible with higher ethanol blends, including E100 fuel, the hatchback features extensive mechanical changes aimed at reducing emissions and fuel costs.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 04 Jun 2026 11:20 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Maruti Suzuki launched its first flex-fuel Wagon R today.
  • Flex-fuel cars reduce pollution, lower India's oil import bill.
  • Optimized for E100, these cars offer significant cost savings.

The first flex fuel car would be launched in India by Maruti Suzuki today with being a Wagon R. Maruti Suzuki earlier also had shown the Flex Fuel Wagon R while now it will officially bring out its first such offering.

Flex fuel cars are compatible with a much higher blend of ethanol than the current E20. This translates to being more environmentally friendly and of course reducing our oil import bill.

The car would be launched by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, and Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri.

In the coming years we can see more such flex fuel cars being offered with wider customer acceptance being seen in five years. Flex fuel cars also are capable of running on E100 fuel too and get extensive changes in order to ensure such compatibility.


Maruti Wagon R Becomes India’s First Flex Fuel Car: What’s Different?

What Changes Under the Hood?

Hence the fuel lines, injectors and various other components need to be changed as ethanol is more corrosive. Maruti Suzuki also has tuned the ECU.

Plus E100 fuel would be much cheaper too over standard E20 fuel which will mean less burden on the consumer in terms of fuel costs.

The Wagon R being chosen as the first flex fuel car is easy because of its popularity and practicality.

Also Read : Nitin Gadkari Launches First Flex Fuel Bikes With Hero Splendor+ And HF Deluxe

Expected Pricing and Variants

Design wise we expect to see minimal changes over the standard Wagon R but under the hood there are bigger changes of course while a manual or AMT version would be offered.

Expect a price increase over the standard Wagon R.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the first flex fuel car launched by Maruti Suzuki in India?

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Wagon R as its first flex fuel car in India. It was officially brought out today.

What are the main benefits of flex fuel cars?

Flex fuel cars are more environmentally friendly and help reduce India's oil import bill. They are compatible with higher ethanol blends, including E100.

What specific changes are made to a flex fuel car's engine?

Flex fuel cars undergo extensive changes, including modifications to fuel lines, injectors, and other components due to ethanol's corrosive nature. The ECU is also tuned.

Will the flex fuel Wagon R be more expensive than the standard model?

An increase in price over the standard Wagon R is expected for the flex fuel version. However, E100 fuel would be much cheaper, reducing consumer fuel costs.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 04 Jun 2026 11:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
Maruti Maruti Wagon R Wagon R Flex-Fuel Car
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