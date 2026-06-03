Nitin Gadkari Launches First Flex Fuel Bikes With Hero Splendor+ And HF Deluxe

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Union Ministers launched flex fuel Splendor+, HF Deluxe motorcycles.

These 100cc bikes run on E20 to E85 ethanol blends.

Initial launch in Delhi, Maharashtra; nationwide rollout follows.

The first flex fuel motorcycles were launched today by Nitin Gadkari, Hon’ble Minister of Road Transport & Highways and Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Hon’ble Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas.





Both bikes are Splendor+ and HF Deluxe in the 100 cc segment while both of these bikes are fully compatible with ethanol-blended fuels ranging from E20 to E85.

Where Will Flex Fuel Portfolio Be Launched?

At the moment, the Flex Fuel portfolio will be launched in Delhi and select regions of Maharashtra till July 2026 while later it will be followed by nationwide rollout.





Pricing

The HF Deluxe Flex Fuel is priced at Rs 72,792 (Ex-showroom Delhi), while the Splendor+ Flex Fuel is priced at Rs 82,710 (Ex-showroom Delhi).

Specifications

If we look at the specs, the Splendor+ Flex Fuel has a 97.2cc engine with a power output of 6.3 kW @ 8000 rpm and torque of 8.3 Nm @ 6000 rpm with E85 fuel while the HF Deluxe Flex Fuel is powered by a 97.2cc engine producing 6.3 kW @ 8000 rpm and 8.3 Nm @ 6000 rpm with E85 fuel.





These bikes come with a Revised ECU and upgraded fuel system components which is important for being flex fuel compliant.

This is a big step in making India embrace more environmentally friendly solutions to our increasing fuel usage.

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The price premium is also not so high for these flex fuel bikes over their standard versions

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