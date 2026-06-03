The launched models are the Splendor+ and HF Deluxe, both in the 100 cc segment. They are compatible with ethanol-blended fuels ranging from E20 to E85.
Nitin Gadkari Launches First Flex Fuel Bikes With Hero Splendor+ And HF Deluxe
This is a big step in making India embrace more environmentally friendly solutions to our increasing fuel usage.
- Union Ministers launched flex fuel Splendor+, HF Deluxe motorcycles.
- These 100cc bikes run on E20 to E85 ethanol blends.
- Initial launch in Delhi, Maharashtra; nationwide rollout follows.
The first flex fuel motorcycles were launched today by Nitin Gadkari, Hon’ble Minister of Road Transport & Highways and Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Hon’ble Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
Both bikes are Splendor+ and HF Deluxe in the 100 cc segment while both of these bikes are fully compatible with ethanol-blended fuels ranging from E20 to E85.
Where Will Flex Fuel Portfolio Be Launched?
At the moment, the Flex Fuel portfolio will be launched in Delhi and select regions of Maharashtra till July 2026 while later it will be followed by nationwide rollout.
Pricing
The HF Deluxe Flex Fuel is priced at Rs 72,792 (Ex-showroom Delhi), while the Splendor+ Flex Fuel is priced at Rs 82,710 (Ex-showroom Delhi).
Specifications
If we look at the specs, the Splendor+ Flex Fuel has a 97.2cc engine with a power output of 6.3 kW @ 8000 rpm and torque of 8.3 Nm @ 6000 rpm with E85 fuel while the HF Deluxe Flex Fuel is powered by a 97.2cc engine producing 6.3 kW @ 8000 rpm and 8.3 Nm @ 6000 rpm with E85 fuel.
These bikes come with a Revised ECU and upgraded fuel system components which is important for being flex fuel compliant.
This is a big step in making India embrace more environmentally friendly solutions to our increasing fuel usage.
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The price premium is also not so high for these flex fuel bikes over their standard versions
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Frequently Asked Questions
What specific flex fuel motorcycle models were launched?
Where will the flex fuel motorcycles be initially launched?
The flex fuel portfolio will first be launched in Delhi and select Maharashtra regions until July 2026. A nationwide rollout will follow later.
What is the price of the newly launched flex fuel motorcycles?
The HF Deluxe Flex Fuel costs Rs 72,792, and the Splendor+ Flex Fuel costs Rs 82,710, both ex-showroom Delhi.
What modifications make these motorcycles flex fuel compliant?
These bikes come with a Revised ECU and upgraded fuel system components. These modifications are crucial for their flex fuel compatibility.