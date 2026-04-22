Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoTesla Model Y L Launched At Rs 61.9 Lakh: More Space, More Value?

Tesla Model Y L Launched At Rs 61.9 Lakh: More Space, More Value?

The Model Y L also comes with an all wheel drive configuration which means dual motors plus a 0-100 km/h time of 5 seconds.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 22 Apr 2026 12:06 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tesla's Model Y L, a six-seater, debuts in India.
  • It boasts all-wheel drive, 680km range, and 0-100 km/h in 5s.
  • The longer wheelbase offers more space and luxurious interior touches.

Tesla has priced the Model Y L in India at Rs 61.9 lakh which is just Rs 2 lakh more than the standard wheelbase Model Y starting price. The Model Y L is the long wheelbase version of the Model Y sold in India and comes with a six seater layout.

Performance, Range and Space

The Model Y L also comes with an all wheel drive configuration which means dual motors plus a 0-100 km/h time of 5 seconds. Top speed is 201 km/h. Importantly the range on offer is 680km which is a WLTP figure.


Tesla Model Y L Launched At Rs 61.9 Lakh: More Space, More Value?

The L has a longer wheelbase and is the first time that the Model Y is offered with a three row seating configuration. There is more space too and the interior has a more luxurious look with a textile used on the inside. There is also adaptive suspension and a quieter cabin.

The wheelbase which is now longer is at 3040mm and that is a significant figure. The captain seats come with a retractable armrest and that makes it easier for occupants to enter the third row. The boot space too is massive.


Tesla Model Y L Launched At Rs 61.9 Lakh: More Space, More Value?

Features and Market Outlook

Other updates include a larger touchscreen and more premium features. The Tesla Model Y L is very aggressively priced looking at the changes and it also does not have many rivals with a three row configuration.

We expect the Model Y L to be a more popular model over the standard wheelbase Model Y since demand for LWB models is high in the luxury segment.

Related Video

Breaking: Aurangzeb's Tomb Covered with Cloth Amidst Rising Controversy in Sambhaji Nagar | ABP NEWS

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the price of the Tesla Model Y L in India?

The Tesla Model Y L is priced at Rs 61.9 lakh in India. This is only Rs 2 lakh more than the standard wheelbase Model Y.

What are the performance specifications of the Model Y L?

The Model Y L features an all-wheel drive configuration with dual motors, achieving 0-100 km/h in 5 seconds. Its top speed is 201 km/h.

What is the range of the Tesla Model Y L?

The Model Y L offers an impressive WLTP range of 680km on a single charge.

What seating configuration does the Model Y L offer?

The Model Y L is the first version of the Model Y to offer a three-row seating configuration, with a six-seater layout and captain seats for easier third-row access.

How does the Model Y L differ from the standard Model Y in terms of space and interior?

The Model Y L has a longer wheelbase, providing more space and a more luxurious interior with premium textiles, adaptive suspension, and a quieter cabin. It also boasts massive boot space.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read More
Published at : 22 Apr 2026 12:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
TESLA Tesla New Launch Tesla Model Y L
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Auto
Tesla Model Y L Launched At Rs 61.9 Lakh: More Space, More Value?
Tesla Model Y L Launched At Rs 61.9 Lakh: More Space, More Value?
Auto
Hyundai Venue Knight Edition: Is It Worth Buying?
Hyundai Venue Knight Edition: Is It Worth Buying?
Auto
Renault Duster vs Kia Seltos: Which 5-Star SUV Scores Higher In BNCAP Tests?
Renault Duster vs Kia Seltos: Which 5-Star SUV Scores Higher In BNCAP Tests?
Auto
Maruti Baleno Facelift To Get 3 Cylinder Hybrid Powertrain?
Maruti Baleno Facelift To Get 3 Cylinder Hybrid Powertrain?
Advertisement

Videos

ECONOMY: Iran Faces $500M Daily Loss, Naval Siege Becomes Trump’s Primary Weapon
POLITICS: Rivalry in the White House? Trump Moves to Sabotage Vance’s 53% Approval Rating
SECURITY: Massive Breach in U.S. Nuclear Safety as Senior Official Discloses Arsenal Secrets
TRIBUTE: PM Modi and Amit Shah Honor 26 Innocent Lives Lost in Baisaran Valley
RELIGION: Gates of Kedarnath Dham Reopen Amid Vedic Chants and Traditional Rituals
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Has Invited 54 African Leaders
Opinion
Embed widget