The Tesla Model Y L is priced at Rs 61.9 lakh in India. This is only Rs 2 lakh more than the standard wheelbase Model Y.
Tesla Model Y L Launched At Rs 61.9 Lakh: More Space, More Value?
The Model Y L also comes with an all wheel drive configuration which means dual motors plus a 0-100 km/h time of 5 seconds.
- Tesla's Model Y L, a six-seater, debuts in India.
- It boasts all-wheel drive, 680km range, and 0-100 km/h in 5s.
- The longer wheelbase offers more space and luxurious interior touches.
Tesla has priced the Model Y L in India at Rs 61.9 lakh which is just Rs 2 lakh more than the standard wheelbase Model Y starting price. The Model Y L is the long wheelbase version of the Model Y sold in India and comes with a six seater layout.
Performance, Range and Space
The Model Y L also comes with an all wheel drive configuration which means dual motors plus a 0-100 km/h time of 5 seconds. Top speed is 201 km/h. Importantly the range on offer is 680km which is a WLTP figure.
The L has a longer wheelbase and is the first time that the Model Y is offered with a three row seating configuration. There is more space too and the interior has a more luxurious look with a textile used on the inside. There is also adaptive suspension and a quieter cabin.
The wheelbase which is now longer is at 3040mm and that is a significant figure. The captain seats come with a retractable armrest and that makes it easier for occupants to enter the third row. The boot space too is massive.
Features and Market Outlook
Other updates include a larger touchscreen and more premium features. The Tesla Model Y L is very aggressively priced looking at the changes and it also does not have many rivals with a three row configuration.
We expect the Model Y L to be a more popular model over the standard wheelbase Model Y since demand for LWB models is high in the luxury segment.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the price of the Tesla Model Y L in India?
What are the performance specifications of the Model Y L?
The Model Y L features an all-wheel drive configuration with dual motors, achieving 0-100 km/h in 5 seconds. Its top speed is 201 km/h.
What is the range of the Tesla Model Y L?
The Model Y L offers an impressive WLTP range of 680km on a single charge.
What seating configuration does the Model Y L offer?
The Model Y L is the first version of the Model Y to offer a three-row seating configuration, with a six-seater layout and captain seats for easier third-row access.
How does the Model Y L differ from the standard Model Y in terms of space and interior?
The Model Y L has a longer wheelbase, providing more space and a more luxurious interior with premium textiles, adaptive suspension, and a quieter cabin. It also boasts massive boot space.