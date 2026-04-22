Tesla Model Y L Launched At Rs 61.9 Lakh: More Space, More Value?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tesla's Model Y L, a six-seater, debuts in India.

It boasts all-wheel drive, 680km range, and 0-100 km/h in 5s.

The longer wheelbase offers more space and luxurious interior touches.

Tesla has priced the Model Y L in India at Rs 61.9 lakh which is just Rs 2 lakh more than the standard wheelbase Model Y starting price. The Model Y L is the long wheelbase version of the Model Y sold in India and comes with a six seater layout.

Performance, Range and Space

The Model Y L also comes with an all wheel drive configuration which means dual motors plus a 0-100 km/h time of 5 seconds. Top speed is 201 km/h. Importantly the range on offer is 680km which is a WLTP figure.





The L has a longer wheelbase and is the first time that the Model Y is offered with a three row seating configuration. There is more space too and the interior has a more luxurious look with a textile used on the inside. There is also adaptive suspension and a quieter cabin.

The wheelbase which is now longer is at 3040mm and that is a significant figure. The captain seats come with a retractable armrest and that makes it easier for occupants to enter the third row. The boot space too is massive.





Features and Market Outlook

Other updates include a larger touchscreen and more premium features. The Tesla Model Y L is very aggressively priced looking at the changes and it also does not have many rivals with a three row configuration.

We expect the Model Y L to be a more popular model over the standard wheelbase Model Y since demand for LWB models is high in the luxury segment.