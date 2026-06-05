Ola, Uber Face New Competition As Green SM Launches EV Cab Service With 50% Discount

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Electric fleet protects riders from fluctuating fuel prices.

SM Green has officially entered the Indian ride-hailing market with its service, Green SM Limo, deploying an all-electric cab fleet in one of the world's largest and fastest-growing mobility markets. India is the fifth country where the company has launched operations.

What Is Green SM Limo?

Green SM Limo is a ride-hailing platform that operates exclusively with electric vehicles. The company was founded in Vietnam in 2023 with a focus on green mobility. Before entering India, it had already launched services in Vietnam, Laos, Indonesia, and the Philippines. The service will compete directly with established players such as Ola and Uber.

Starting With Delhi-NCR

Green SM Limo will initially be available in select areas of Delhi-NCR. The company has said it plans to expand to other regions in phases, depending on customer demand.

The Car: VinFast Limo Green

Rides on the platform will be offered in the VinFast Limo Green, the fleet version of the recently launched VinFast VF MPV 7. It is a 7-seater SUV built for passenger comfort, offering a spacious cabin, smooth performance, and zero emissions.

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What Passengers Can Expect

Each vehicle will be stocked with drinking water, wet tissues, and other passenger essentials. Safety measures include both interior and exterior cameras installed across the fleet.

Stable Fares, No Petrol Dependency

Because the fleet runs entirely on electricity, riders are shielded from fare changes linked to petrol and diesel prices. This is a factor that frequently drives surge pricing on conventional cab platforms.

Launch Offer: Up To Rs 250 Off On App Bookings

To mark its India launch, Green SM is offering a promotional discount of 50 per cent from June 5 to June 11, 2026. Passengers booking through the app can save up to Rs 250 per ride during this period.

To use the service, passengers need to download the Green SM app, available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

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