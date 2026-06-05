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HomeAutoOla, Uber Face New Competition As Green SM Launches EV Cab Service With 50% Discount

Ola, Uber Face New Competition As Green SM Launches EV Cab Service With 50% Discount

The company was founded in Vietnam in 2023 and focuses on green mobility. Before entering India, it had already rolled out services in Vietnam, Laos, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

By : Akshat Ayush | Updated at : 05 Jun 2026 04:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Electric fleet protects riders from fluctuating fuel prices.

SM Green has officially entered the Indian ride-hailing market with its service, Green SM Limo, deploying an all-electric cab fleet in one of the world's largest and fastest-growing mobility markets. India is the fifth country where the company has launched operations.

What Is Green SM Limo?

Green SM Limo is a ride-hailing platform that operates exclusively with electric vehicles. The company was founded in Vietnam in 2023 with a focus on green mobility. Before entering India, it had already launched services in Vietnam, Laos, Indonesia, and the Philippines. The service will compete directly with established players such as Ola and Uber.

Starting With Delhi-NCR

Green SM Limo will initially be available in select areas of Delhi-NCR. The company has said it plans to expand to other regions in phases, depending on customer demand.

The Car: VinFast Limo Green

Rides on the platform will be offered in the VinFast Limo Green, the fleet version of the recently launched VinFast VF MPV 7. It is a 7-seater SUV built for passenger comfort, offering a spacious cabin, smooth performance, and zero emissions.

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What Passengers Can Expect

Each vehicle will be stocked with drinking water, wet tissues, and other passenger essentials. Safety measures include both interior and exterior cameras installed across the fleet.

Stable Fares, No Petrol Dependency

Because the fleet runs entirely on electricity, riders are shielded from fare changes linked to petrol and diesel prices. This is a factor that frequently drives surge pricing on conventional cab platforms.

Launch Offer: Up To Rs 250 Off On App Bookings

To mark its India launch, Green SM is offering a promotional discount of 50 per cent from June 5 to June 11, 2026. Passengers booking through the app can save up to Rs 250 per ride during this period.

To use the service, passengers need to download the Green SM app, available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How can passengers book a ride with Green SM Limo?

To use the service, passengers need to download the Green SM app. It is available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

About the author Akshat Ayush

Akshat Ayush is an Editorial Intern at ABP Live English covering business and personal finance. An English Journalism graduate from IIMC Delhi, he is keen on making finance stories accessible and engaging. 
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Published at : 05 Jun 2026 04:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Uber Ola Electric Vehicles India EV Market DELHI-NCR Green SM Electric Cab Service EV Taxi Ride Hailing VinFast Mobility Sustainable Transport Cab Service EV Fleet
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