MG will unveil its first product on its new platform on the 26th. This first model, named Hector Hawk, will initially be an EV.
MG Hector Hawk EV Could Launch Before Plug-In Hybrid: What We Know
MG Hector Hawk is set to arrive with EV and plug-in hybrid powertrains, with the EV version likely to launch first and offer around 500km of range.
- MG will unveil Hector Hawk EV and plug-in hybrid.
- Electric version offers 500km range, plug-in 100km.
- Hector Hawk is bigger, more premium, with new features.
MG will unveil it's first product on its new platform on the 26th while it's first teaser shows what to expect. To be called Hector Hawk, the first car would be the EV version and later it will come in a plug in hybrid version.
The Hector Hawk will most probably launch first in EV form which means 56.7kWh battery and a front-mounted electric motor which develops around 136bhp and 200Nm. The range on offer for the Hector Hawk electric version will be around 500km.
The plug in hybrid version will come with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and comes with an electric motor along with a 20.5kWh battery pack. Total power is 194bhp. Being a plug in hybrid, the Hector Hawk PHEV has a range of 100km on electric mode.
More Premium Than The Hector
The Hector Hawk would be bigger than the Hector while being more premium. The car will also come with electrified powertrains only which means there will be an EV and a plug in hybrid with no ICE version.
In this segment and price point, the Hector Hawk would be the only plug in hybrid as other hybrid are more conventional systems. The Hector Hawk will be more expensive and premium with a large touchscreen plus a 360 degree camera, powered seats, ventilation and connected car technology.
With a longer wheelbase the Hector Hawk will also be more spacious than the Hector.
Hector Hawk: Competition And Platform
While the EV version will have competition from the likes of the Mahindra XEV 9s, the plug in hybrid has no competition.
While it will share the name with the Hector, there is no connection with car and it will based on a new platform.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will MG unveil its new product?
What powertrain options will the Hector Hawk offer?
The Hector Hawk will offer only electrified powertrains, including an EV version and a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version. There will be no traditional ICE (internal combustion engine) model.
What is the estimated range of the Hector Hawk EV?
The Hector Hawk electric version is expected to offer a range of around 500km. It will be powered by a 56.7kWh battery and a front-mounted electric motor.
How does the Hector Hawk compare to the existing Hector model?
The Hector Hawk will be bigger and more premium than the Hector, featuring a longer wheelbase for more spaciousness. It is also based on a new platform, despite sharing the name.
What makes the Hector Hawk plug-in hybrid unique in its segment?
In its segment and price point, the Hector Hawk will be the only plug-in hybrid available. This means it faces no direct competition in this specific powertrain type.