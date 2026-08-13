MG Hector Hawk EV Could Launch Before Plug-In Hybrid: What We Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MG will unveil Hector Hawk EV and plug-in hybrid.

Electric version offers 500km range, plug-in 100km.

Hector Hawk is bigger, more premium, with new features.

MG will unveil it's first product on its new platform on the 26th while it's first teaser shows what to expect. To be called Hector Hawk, the first car would be the EV version and later it will come in a plug in hybrid version.

The Hector Hawk will most probably launch first in EV form which means 56.7kWh battery and a front-mounted electric motor which develops around 136bhp and 200Nm. The range on offer for the Hector Hawk electric version will be around 500km.

The plug in hybrid version will come with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and comes with an electric motor along with a 20.5kWh battery pack. Total power is 194bhp. Being a plug in hybrid, the Hector Hawk PHEV has a range of 100km on electric mode.

More Premium Than The Hector

The Hector Hawk would be bigger than the Hector while being more premium. The car will also come with electrified powertrains only which means there will be an EV and a plug in hybrid with no ICE version.





In this segment and price point, the Hector Hawk would be the only plug in hybrid as other hybrid are more conventional systems. The Hector Hawk will be more expensive and premium with a large touchscreen plus a 360 degree camera, powered seats, ventilation and connected car technology.

With a longer wheelbase the Hector Hawk will also be more spacious than the Hector.

Hector Hawk: Competition And Platform

While the EV version will have competition from the likes of the Mahindra XEV 9s, the plug in hybrid has no competition.

While it will share the name with the Hector, there is no connection with car and it will based on a new platform.