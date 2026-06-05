Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hezbollah rejected ceasefire, hindering peace efforts and fueling inflation concerns.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices remained under pressure on Friday, with both precious metals slipping by nearly 1 per cent as weak global cues and escalating tensions in the Middle East weighed on sentiment.

Gold prices slipped sharply in futures trade, weighed down by a dip in spot demand and weak global cues.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts for August delivery fell Rs 1,536, or 0.96 per cent, to Rs 1,58,011 per 10 grams. The session recorded a business turnover of 1,265 lots. Analysts attributed the decline to weak global cues.

The domestic slide tracked a broader decline in international markets. In New York, gold futures dropped 0.58 per cent to USD 4,449.01 per ounce.

Gold also came under pressure from signs of worsening geopolitical tensions in West Asia. The United States and Iran traded a fresh round of attacks during the week, with reports indicating that Tehran had stepped away from negotiations.

Hopes for a peace deal took a further blow after Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah rejected a ceasefire with Israel. Hostilities in Southern Lebanon continued through the week. Tehran had outlined a Lebanon ceasefire as a necessity for any broader peace deal, making Hezbollah's rejection a significant setback for diplomatic efforts.

This week's developments pointed to little progress toward a peace deal. A prolonged US-Iran conflict is likely to support oil prices and feed into broader inflation, analysts said.

Also Read: RBI MPC June 2026: From Oil Shock To Inflation Risks, What The RBI Is Worried About

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On June 5

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,588

22 Karat- 14,290

18 Karat- 11,695

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,796

22 Karat- 14,430

18 Karat- 12,105

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,573

22 Karat- 14,275

18 Karat- 11,680

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,573

22 Karat- 14,275

18 Karat- 11,680

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,573

22 Karat- 14,275

18 Karat- 11,680

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,573

22 Karat- 14,275

18 Karat- 11,680

Also Read: RBI MPC June 2026: Sanjay Malhotra-Led Panel Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged At 5.25%

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On June 5

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 275 per gram and Rs 275,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 275 per gram and Rs 275,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 275 per gram and Rs 275,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 275 per gram and Rs 275,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 275 per gram and Rs 275,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities