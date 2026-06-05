Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (June 5): Prices In Red, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (June 5): Prices In Red, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold and silver prices took a hit on June 5 as geopolitical tensions escalated. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more.

By : Akshat Ayush | Updated at : 05 Jun 2026 01:48 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hezbollah rejected ceasefire, hindering peace efforts and fueling inflation concerns.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices remained under pressure on Friday, with both precious metals slipping by nearly 1 per cent as weak global cues and escalating tensions in the Middle East weighed on sentiment.

Gold prices slipped sharply in futures trade, weighed down by a dip in spot demand and weak global cues.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts for August delivery fell Rs 1,536, or 0.96 per cent, to Rs 1,58,011 per 10 grams. The session recorded a business turnover of 1,265 lots. Analysts attributed the decline to weak global cues.

The domestic slide tracked a broader decline in international markets. In New York, gold futures dropped 0.58 per cent to USD 4,449.01 per ounce.

Gold also came under pressure from signs of worsening geopolitical tensions in West Asia. The United States and Iran traded a fresh round of attacks during the week, with reports indicating that Tehran had stepped away from negotiations.

Hopes for a peace deal took a further blow after Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah rejected a ceasefire with Israel. Hostilities in Southern Lebanon continued through the week. Tehran had outlined a Lebanon ceasefire as a necessity for any broader peace deal, making Hezbollah's rejection a significant setback for diplomatic efforts.

This week's developments pointed to little progress toward a peace deal. A prolonged US-Iran conflict is likely to support oil prices and feed into broader inflation, analysts said.

Also Read: RBI MPC June 2026: From Oil Shock To Inflation Risks, What The RBI Is Worried About

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On June 5

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,588

22 Karat- 14,290

18 Karat- 11,695

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 15,796

22 Karat- 14,430

18 Karat- 12,105

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,573

22 Karat- 14,275

18 Karat- 11,680

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,573

22 Karat- 14,275

18 Karat- 11,680

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,573

22 Karat- 14,275

18 Karat- 11,680

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,573

22 Karat- 14,275

18 Karat- 11,680

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 15,573 14,275 11,680
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 15,578 14,280 11,685
Gold Rate in Indore 15,578 14,280 11,685
Gold Rate in Lucknow 15,588 14,290 11,695
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 15,796 14,430 12,105
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 15,573 14,275 11,680
Gold Rate in Mysore 15,573 14,275 11,680
Gold Rate in Kanpur 15,588 14,290 11,695
Gold Rate in Salem 15,796 14,430 12,105
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 15,573 14,275 11,680
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 15,573 14,275 11,680
Gold Rate in Patna 15,578 14,280 11,685

Also Read: RBI MPC June 2026: Sanjay Malhotra-Led Panel Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged At 5.25%

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On June 5

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 275 per gram and Rs 275,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 275 per gram and Rs 275,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 275 per gram and Rs 275,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 275 per gram and Rs 275,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 275 per gram and Rs 275,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 275 275,000
Silver Rate in Indore 275 275,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 275 275,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 275 275,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 275 275,000
Silver Rate in Salem 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Patna 275 275,000

 

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

How did geopolitical tensions affect gold prices?

Worsening geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, including US-Iran conflicts and Hezbollah rejecting a ceasefire, exerted pressure on gold prices. These developments indicated little progress toward a peace deal.

About the author Akshat Ayush

Akshat Ayush is an Editorial Intern at ABP Live English covering business and personal finance. An English Journalism graduate from IIMC Delhi, he is keen on making finance stories accessible and engaging. 
Read More
Published at : 05 Jun 2026 01:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today 5 June 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Personal Finance
EMI Isn't The Whole Story: The Personal Loan Rule Borrowers Often Ignore
EMI Isn't The Whole Story: The Personal Loan Rule Borrowers Often Ignore
Personal Finance
Gold Silver Rate Today (June 5): Prices In Red, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Gold Silver Rate Today (June 5): Prices In Red, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Personal Finance
RBI MPC Ahead: What Fixed Deposit Investors Need To Watch Closely
RBI MPC Ahead: What Fixed Deposit Investors Need To Watch Closely
Personal Finance
EMIs, FDs And Household Budgets: What Families Should Watch Before The MPC
EMIs, FDs And Household Budgets: What Families Should Watch Before The MPC
Advertisement

Videos

Ghaziabad Hotel Mystery: Teenage Girl Found Dead in Room, One Detained as Police Probe Deepens
KHODA ON HIGH ALERT: Heavy Security Deployed Ahead of Friday Namaz Amid Surya Case Tension
HIGH ALERT IN GHAZIABAD: Surya Murder Case Sparks Tension in Khoda on First Friday After Encounter
PATNA COACHING CLASH: Khan Sir Faces Fresh Police Questioning as Arrest Speculation Intensifies
SECURITY ROW: Z+ Cover Withdrawn for Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, Political Storm Erupts in Bihar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget