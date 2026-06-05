Worsening geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, including US-Iran conflicts and Hezbollah rejecting a ceasefire, exerted pressure on gold prices. These developments indicated little progress toward a peace deal.
Gold Silver Rate Today (June 5): Prices In Red, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Gold and silver prices took a hit on June 5 as geopolitical tensions escalated. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more.
- Hezbollah rejected ceasefire, hindering peace efforts and fueling inflation concerns.
Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices remained under pressure on Friday, with both precious metals slipping by nearly 1 per cent as weak global cues and escalating tensions in the Middle East weighed on sentiment.
Gold prices slipped sharply in futures trade, weighed down by a dip in spot demand and weak global cues.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts for August delivery fell Rs 1,536, or 0.96 per cent, to Rs 1,58,011 per 10 grams. The session recorded a business turnover of 1,265 lots. Analysts attributed the decline to weak global cues.
The domestic slide tracked a broader decline in international markets. In New York, gold futures dropped 0.58 per cent to USD 4,449.01 per ounce.
Gold also came under pressure from signs of worsening geopolitical tensions in West Asia. The United States and Iran traded a fresh round of attacks during the week, with reports indicating that Tehran had stepped away from negotiations.
Hopes for a peace deal took a further blow after Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah rejected a ceasefire with Israel. Hostilities in Southern Lebanon continued through the week. Tehran had outlined a Lebanon ceasefire as a necessity for any broader peace deal, making Hezbollah's rejection a significant setback for diplomatic efforts.
This week's developments pointed to little progress toward a peace deal. A prolonged US-Iran conflict is likely to support oil prices and feed into broader inflation, analysts said.
Also Read: RBI MPC June 2026: From Oil Shock To Inflation Risks, What The RBI Is Worried About
Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On June 5
Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,588
22 Karat- 14,290
18 Karat- 11,695
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,796
22 Karat- 14,430
18 Karat- 12,105
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,573
22 Karat- 14,275
18 Karat- 11,680
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,573
22 Karat- 14,275
18 Karat- 11,680
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,573
22 Karat- 14,275
18 Karat- 11,680
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,573
22 Karat- 14,275
18 Karat- 11,680
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|15,573
|14,275
|11,680
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|15,578
|14,280
|11,685
|Gold Rate in Indore
|15,578
|14,280
|11,685
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|15,588
|14,290
|11,695
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|15,796
|14,430
|12,105
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|15,573
|14,275
|11,680
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|15,573
|14,275
|11,680
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|15,588
|14,290
|11,695
|Gold Rate in Salem
|15,796
|14,430
|12,105
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|15,573
|14,275
|11,680
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|15,573
|14,275
|11,680
|Gold Rate in Patna
|15,578
|14,280
|11,685
Also Read: RBI MPC June 2026: Sanjay Malhotra-Led Panel Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged At 5.25%
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On June 5
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 275 per gram and Rs 275,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 275 per gram and Rs 275,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 275 per gram and Rs 275,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 275 per gram and Rs 275,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 275 per gram and Rs 275,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|280
|280,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|275
|275,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|275
|275,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|275
|275,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|280
|280,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|280
|280,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|275
|275,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|275
|275,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|280
|280,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|280
|280,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|280
|280,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|275
|275,000