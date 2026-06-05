A Slower Economy And Costlier Living? RBI's Latest Outlook Explained

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom RBI kept policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25 percent.

RBI lowered FY27 GDP growth forecast to 6.6 percent.

Central bank raised FY27 inflation forecast to 5.1 percent.

On Friday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced its latest monetary policy decision after the conclusion of the Monetary Policy Committee's (MPC) meeting held between June 3 and June 5, 2026. The six-member committee, chaired by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, unanimously voted to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent while continuing with the neutral policy stance.

The decision comes amid increasing uncertainty in the global economic environment, driven by ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia, elevated crude oil prices, supply chain disruptions and concerns over weather conditions that could impact inflation and economic growth. According to the RBI, while domestic economic activity has remained resilient so far, the effects of higher energy prices and global disruptions are becoming increasingly visible across sectors.

Read MORE : RBI MPC June 2026: What RBI's Latest GDP Outlook Reveals About India's Economic Resilience

RBI Lowers FY27 Growth Forecast

Alongside the policy decision, the central bank revised its growth outlook for the current financial year. RBI now projects India's real GDP growth at 6.6 per cent for FY27, lower than the 6.9 per cent forecast announced in the previous policy review. The revised quarterly growth estimates stand at 6.6 per cent for the first quarter, 6.3 per cent for the second quarter, 6.5 per cent for the third quarter and 6.8 per cent for the fourth quarter of FY27. The central bank noted that prolonged global supply chain disruptions, volatility in financial markets and weather-related uncertainties continue to pose downside risks to economic growth.

Read MORE : West Asia War, Oil And El Nino Risks Push RBI MPC To Raise FY27 Inflation Forecast To 5.1%

Inflation Outlook Revised Upward

The RBI also revised its inflation projections higher for FY27. Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation is now projected at 5.1 per cent for the financial year compared with the earlier estimate of 4.6 per cent.

The quarterly inflation projections have been placed at 4.2 per cent in Q1 FY27, 5.1 per cent in Q2 FY27, 5.9 per cent in Q3 FY27 and 5.4 per cent in Q4 FY27. According to the central bank, higher global energy prices, rising input costs, supply-side pressures and uncertainty surrounding the southwest monsoon and El Niño conditions are expected to influence the inflation trajectory in the coming months.

The RBI highlighted that retail fuel prices have already witnessed increases in recent weeks, and the pass-through effect of higher energy costs could exert upward pressure on inflation going forward. At the same time, adequate foodgrain stocks and reservoir levels provide some cushion against supply-side shocks.

MPC Retains Neutral Stance

Explaining the rationale behind the decision, the MPC observed that although inflation remains below the medium-term target, the risks to both growth and inflation have increased significantly since the last policy review. The committee stated that uncertainty regarding the duration of geopolitical conflicts, the pace of supply chain normalisation and weather conditions warrants a cautious approach.

The MPC therefore considered it prudent to keep policy rates unchanged while closely monitoring incoming data and evolving macroeconomic developments. The committee reiterated that future policy actions will remain data dependent and guided by the evolving inflation and growth outlook.

Read MORE : RBI MPC June 2026: India Offers Tax-Free G-Secs To Foreign Investors Amid Oil, Rupee And War Risks

Forex Reserves Remain Robust

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra also noted that India's foreign exchange reserves stood at USD 682.3 billion as of May 29, 2026. The strong reserve position is expected to provide a buffer against external shocks and support financial stability amid heightened global uncertainty.

Outlook Ahead

The RBI stated that domestic demand continues to be supported by resilient private consumption, government capital expenditure, healthy credit growth and sustained momentum in the services sector. However, elevated commodity prices, higher freight costs, weak global demand and weather-related risks remain key factors that could influence economic activity over the remainder of FY27.

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