Watch: Adorable Moment As Cheetah Jwala Welcomes Five Cubs At MP's Kuno National Park

India’s ambitious wildlife restoration effort has received a fresh boost. A Namibian cheetah named Jwala has delivered five cubs at Kuno National Park, pushing the country’s cheetah population to 53. The birth, announced on Monday (March 9, 2026), marks another encouraging development for the ongoing Project Cheetah initiative.
The latest litter arrives only days after another cheetah, Gamini, gave birth to four cubs at the same park, adding further momentum to the conservation programme aimed at reviving the species in India.
Minister Announces Milestone For Project Cheetah
Cheetahs cross half-century 🐆— Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) March 9, 2026
A moment of great pride for Project Cheetah as Jwala, the Namibian Cheetah and a successful third-time mother, gave birth to five cubs today at the Kuno National Park.
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav shared the update on social media, highlighting the importance of the moment for the national conservation effort.
In a post on X, Mr. Yadav said, “A moment of great pride for Project Cheetah as Jwala, the Namibian Cheetah and a successful third-time mother, gave birth to five cubs today at the Kuno National Park. With this birth, the number of Indian-born thriving cubs has risen to 33, marking the 10th successful cheetah litter on Indian soil—another important milestone in India’s cheetah conservation journey.”
With the arrival of the new cubs, the number of cheetahs born in India has now climbed to 33, making this the tenth successful litter recorded in the country since the programme began.
India’s Cheetah Population Crosses 50
According to the minister, the latest birth has taken India’s overall cheetah population to 53. Conservation authorities consider this a significant step forward for the project, which aims to restore the species to its historic range in the country.
The announcement also follows the recent arrival of nine cheetahs from Botswana to Madhya Pradesh on February 28. The group included six females and three males, transported on an Indian Air Force aircraft during a journey that lasted more than ten hours.
Years Of Conservation Efforts
India launched Project Cheetah in September 2022, when the first group of eight cheetahs, five females and three males, were brought from Namibia. A second batch of 12 cheetahs arrived in February 2023 under a memorandum of understanding between the Union Ministry for Environment, Forests and Climate Change and the government of South Africa.
However, the programme has also faced challenges. Of the 20 cheetahs initially relocated from Namibia and South Africa, nine adults died in India due to various reasons. Additionally, ten cubs born in the country did not survive infancy.
Despite these setbacks, officials remain optimistic that the growing number of successful births will strengthen the long-term future of the initiative.
Reflecting on the moment, Mr. Yadav wrote, “A historic and heart-warming moment for wildlife conservation. May Jwala and her cubs grow strong and race ahead, carrying India’s cheetah story to even greater heights.”
Frequently Asked Questions
How many cubs did Jwala, the Namibian cheetah, give birth to?
What is the current total cheetah population in India?
With the recent birth of five cubs by Jwala and four cubs by Gamini, India's overall cheetah population has reached 53.
When was Project Cheetah launched and what was its initial phase?
Project Cheetah was launched in September 2022 with the arrival of eight cheetahs from Namibia. A second group of 12 cheetahs arrived from South Africa in February 2023.
Have there been any challenges faced by Project Cheetah?
Yes, the project has faced challenges. Of the initial 20 relocated cheetahs, nine adults died, and ten cubs born in India did not survive infancy.