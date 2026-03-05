Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnology'When You Have Best Toys': Viral Kim Jong Un Memes Flood Social Media Amid Iran-Israel Tensions

‘When You Have Best Toys’: Viral Kim Jong Un Memes Flood Social Media Amid Iran-Israel Tensions

As tensions escalate in the Middle East, social media users have turned North Korean leader Kim Jong Un into a viral meme, imagining him watching the conflict unfold like a curious spectator.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 05 Mar 2026 04:09 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

As tensions continue to rise in the Middle East after recent military strikes involving the United States, Israel and Iran, social media users have found an unexpected figure to feature in viral memes: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. While the conflict itself revolves around a US-Israel military campaign targeting Iran, internet users have humorously imagined Kim watching the situation from the sidelines. 

Memes circulating online portray him as a curious observer monitoring global developments from afar. The trend has quickly spread across platforms, adding a layer of humour to an otherwise serious geopolitical situation.

Why Are Memes Featuring Kim Jong Un Going Viral?

The internet has turned Kim Jong Un into an unlikely spectator of the ongoing crisis in the Middle East. In several widely shared memes, the North Korean leader is shown looking through binoculars or watching a screen, with captions such as, “Are you monitoring the situation, son?”

Many posts joke about Kim watching the developments unfold without participating in them. The humour mainly comes from the contrast between North Korea’s frequent missile demonstrations and Kim’s absence from the current conflict dominating global headlines.

Some memes also suggested that the North Korean leader might be experiencing “FOMO”: fear of missing out. Users jokingly claimed he possesses the “best toys for the war” but is not involved in the current situation.

The trend spread rapidly across platforms, with thousands of users sharing edited images and jokes imagining Kim observing the events from a distance.

Check out some memes here:

What Is Happening In The Middle East Conflict Right Now?

The memes have emerged at a time when serious developments are unfolding in the region. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a major military campaign called Operation Epic Fury targeting Iranian military facilities, nuclear infrastructure and leadership sites.

According to reports, strikes in Tehran confirmed the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several senior military and political figures.

Iran responded with missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and US military bases. Strikes also affected civilian infrastructure across parts of the Gulf region, including the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Former US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the objective of the operation was to "permanently block" Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons and dismantle its missile capabilities.

The Iranian Red Crescent reported that at least 555 people have died in Iran since the strikes began. Meanwhile, the US military confirmed that four American service members were killed in the conflict.

Despite the seriousness of the situation, the viral memes highlight how social media users often respond to global developments with humour, even during periods of intense international tension.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Kim Jong Un memes going viral amidst Middle East tensions?

Memes feature Kim Jong Un as a curious observer of the Middle East conflict. The humor comes from the contrast between North Korea's missile tests and Kim's absence from the current global events.

What is Operation Epic Fury?

Operation Epic Fury was a military campaign launched by the United States and Israel targeting Iranian military facilities, nuclear infrastructure, and leadership sites. It reportedly led to the death of Iran's Supreme Leader.

How did Iran respond to the military strikes?

Iran responded with missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and US military bases. These strikes also affected civilian infrastructure in several Gulf countries.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Mar 2026 04:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Trending TECHNOLOGY Iran Israel Conflict
