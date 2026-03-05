‘When You Have Best Toys’: Viral Kim Jong Un Memes Flood Social Media Amid Iran-Israel Tensions

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





As tensions continue to rise in the Middle East after recent military strikes involving the United States, Israel and Iran, social media users have found an unexpected figure to feature in viral memes: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. While the conflict itself revolves around a US-Israel military campaign targeting Iran, internet users have humorously imagined Kim watching the situation from the sidelines.

Memes circulating online portray him as a curious observer monitoring global developments from afar. The trend has quickly spread across platforms, adding a layer of humour to an otherwise serious geopolitical situation.

Why Are Memes Featuring Kim Jong Un Going Viral?

The internet has turned Kim Jong Un into an unlikely spectator of the ongoing crisis in the Middle East. In several widely shared memes, the North Korean leader is shown looking through binoculars or watching a screen, with captions such as, “Are you monitoring the situation, son?”

Many posts joke about Kim watching the developments unfold without participating in them. The humour mainly comes from the contrast between North Korea’s frequent missile demonstrations and Kim’s absence from the current conflict dominating global headlines.

Some memes also suggested that the North Korean leader might be experiencing “FOMO”: fear of missing out. Users jokingly claimed he possesses the “best toys for the war” but is not involved in the current situation.

The trend spread rapidly across platforms, with thousands of users sharing edited images and jokes imagining Kim observing the events from a distance.

Check out some memes here:

"Sir, still no missiles headed our direction"



"Refresh it again" pic.twitter.com/DLY81nWkXp — First Of His Name (@SoupLorrd) March 2, 2026

when you have the best toys but no one calls you to play the game pic.twitter.com/fu4WRkJvC9 — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 28, 2026

Kim Jong UN waiting for missile to land in North Korea😂😂😂 #KimJongUn #NorthKorea pic.twitter.com/uv2q5xJNIP — Kingsley Nazic (@chinazakingsle6) March 1, 2026

What Is Happening In The Middle East Conflict Right Now?

The memes have emerged at a time when serious developments are unfolding in the region. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a major military campaign called Operation Epic Fury targeting Iranian military facilities, nuclear infrastructure and leadership sites.

According to reports, strikes in Tehran confirmed the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several senior military and political figures.

Iran responded with missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and US military bases. Strikes also affected civilian infrastructure across parts of the Gulf region, including the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Former US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the objective of the operation was to "permanently block" Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons and dismantle its missile capabilities.

The Iranian Red Crescent reported that at least 555 people have died in Iran since the strikes began. Meanwhile, the US military confirmed that four American service members were killed in the conflict.

Despite the seriousness of the situation, the viral memes highlight how social media users often respond to global developments with humour, even during periods of intense international tension.