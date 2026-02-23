Does Kareena Kapoor Fast During Ramadan? Bebo's Viral Video On Instagram Sparks Debate

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A two-year-old video of Kareena Kapoor has resurfaced on Instagram and is once again drawing widespread attention. In the clip, a reporter asks the actor whether she observes fasts during Ramadan. Kareena responds candidly, saying she does not fast and jokingly adds that she is “eating 24/7”. While the video itself is not new, its renewed circulation has triggered a lively debate online, with social media users divided over the question and the reactions to her answer.

Viral Clip Resurfaces

The video, originally recorded at a media interaction, shows Kareena Kapoor responding in her usual light-hearted manner when asked about fasting during Ramadan. Her straightforward reply-“I don’t fast at all”-has become the focal point of the renewed discussion.

As the clip gained traction on Instagram, thousands of users weighed in through comments and reposts. Many defended the actor, arguing that the question itself was unnecessary. Some pointed out that Kareena was raised in a Hindu household and questioned why such a query was directed at her in the first place.

Others said that personal faith and religious practices should remain private matters and not form part of routine celebrity questioning.

Debate Over ‘Double Standards’

The viral post has also prompted a broader discussion about perceived double standards. Several users asked whether similar questions would be posed to her husband, Saif Ali Khan, about observing Hindu fasts such as Ekadashi. This line of argument has amplified the debate beyond the original clip.

At the same time, some commenters expressed the view that celebrities, like anyone else, are not obliged to publicly discuss their religious practices. The conversation has therefore shifted from Kareena’s response to the wider issue of whether such questions are appropriate at all.