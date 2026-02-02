Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BudgetWPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesGeet Energy Returns! Kareena Kapoor’s Viral ISPL Match Reactions Spark Jab We Met Nostalgia

Geet Energy Returns! Kareena Kapoor’s Viral ISPL Match Reactions Spark Jab We Met Nostalgia

Kareena Kapoor’s expressive reactions at an ISPL match with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur reminded fans of Geet from Jab We Met, sparking viral buzz online.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 02 Feb 2026 03:55 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Kareena Kapoor’s infectious charm once again took centre stage, this time far away from film sets. A casual family outing to an ISPL match in Surat turned into a viral moment when the actor’s animated reactions instantly transported fans back to her iconic Jab We Met days, proving that some characters never truly fade.

ALSO READ: ‘Why Was ₹1 Lakh Sent To Me?’ Maxtern Reopens Elvish Yadav Controversy On Reality Show The 50

Kareena Kapoor’s ISPL Outing Sparks Nostalgia

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Kareena Kapoor attended the ISPL match alongside husband Saif Ali Khan and their children, Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan. The family was seated in the stands, fully engrossed in the game as they cheered enthusiastically for their team, the Tigers of Kolkata. Several videos from the match began circulating online soon after, with one particular clip drawing widespread attention for Kareena’s expressive reactions that reminded fans of Geet’s spirited personality.

On Sunday, the Tigers of Kolkata secured a victory against the Ahmedabad Lions, and the celebrations in the stands mirrored the excitement on the field. In one video, Kareena and Saif are seen closely following the action before breaking into smiles over a successful shot. Taimur, equally involved, clapped excitedly, with Kareena joining in. Moments later, their expressions visibly shifted as the game took an unexpected turn, capturing a candid and relatable reaction that resonated with viewers.

Sweet Family Moments And Upcoming Projects

Another heartwarming clip from the match showcased Kareena sharing a playful moment with her younger son, Jeh. He was seen placing a cap on her head before photobombing the frame, creating an endearing exchange that quickly won hearts across social media.

On the professional front, Kareena is set to appear in Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra, which completed filming in December and is currently in post-production, with a release planned for 2026. Saif Ali Khan, meanwhile, will next be seen in Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, marking his reunion with Akshay Kumar after nearly 17 years. The film also features Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar, with Akshay stepping into the role of the antagonist.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Kareena Kapoor's ISPL outing go viral?

Kareena Kapoor's animated reactions during an ISPL match reminded fans of her iconic 'Jab We Met' character, Geet. Videos of her expressive engagement with the game quickly circulated online.

Who accompanied Kareena Kapoor to the ISPL match?

Kareena Kapoor attended the ISPL match with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and their children, Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan. They were seen cheering for their team, the Tigers of Kolkata.

What was a sweet family moment captured at the ISPL match?

A video showed Kareena sharing a playful moment with her son Jeh, who placed a cap on her head and photobombed a picture. This endearing exchange was well-received on social media.

What are Kareena Kapoor's upcoming projects?

Kareena Kapoor is set to star in Meghna Gulzar's 'Daayra,' which is currently in post-production and slated for a 2026 release.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 02 Feb 2026 03:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kareena Kapoor Jab We Met Saif Ali Khan Geet ISPL Match
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Rahul Gandhi Loses Chance To Speak As LS Adjourned After Chaos Over 'Unauthentic Source' Claim
Rahul Gandhi Loses Chance To Speak As LS Adjourned After Chaos Over 'Unauthentic Source' Claim
Cricket
No Feb 15 Match vs India - But Will Pakistan Face India In Semis If They Qualify?
No Feb 15 Match vs India - But Will Pakistan Face India In Semis If They Qualify?
Cricket
ICC vs PCB: Firm Warning To Pakistan Over IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott
ICC vs PCB: Firm Warning To Pakistan Over IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott
India
‘Balance Of Power Is Changing’: Sitharaman Flags India’s GDP Role Using Elon Musk Post
‘Balance Of Power Is Changing’: Sitharaman Flags India’s GDP Role Using Elon Musk Post
Advertisement

Videos

Patna Board Exam Chaos: Student Barred Over Admit Card Mismatch, Massive Protest Erupts
BIG POLITICAL ROW: Parliament Erupts Over Unpublished Memoir Reference
PARLIAMENT CLASH: Congress Defends Patriotism, Quotes Ex-Army Chief on Doklam
Patna Update: Tejashwi Yadav Questions CBI Probe in Patna NEET Student Death Case
Breaking News: Budget focuses on duties, development and disciplined growth, says CM Yogi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative | Union Budget 2026: So Much For 'Acting East'
Opinion
Embed widget