Geet Energy Returns! Kareena Kapoor’s Viral ISPL Match Reactions Spark Jab We Met Nostalgia

Kareena Kapoor's animated reactions during an ISPL match reminded fans of her iconic 'Jab We Met' character, Geet. Videos of her expressive engagement with the game quickly circulated online.
Kareena Kapoor’s expressive reactions at an ISPL match with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur reminded fans of Geet from Jab We Met, sparking viral buzz online.
Kareena Kapoor’s infectious charm once again took centre stage, this time far away from film sets. A casual family outing to an ISPL match in Surat turned into a viral moment when the actor’s animated reactions instantly transported fans back to her iconic Jab We Met days, proving that some characters never truly fade.
Kareena Kapoor’s ISPL Outing Sparks Nostalgia
Kareena Kapoor attended the ISPL match alongside husband Saif Ali Khan and their children, Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan. The family was seated in the stands, fully engrossed in the game as they cheered enthusiastically for their team, the Tigers of Kolkata. Several videos from the match began circulating online soon after, with one particular clip drawing widespread attention for Kareena’s expressive reactions that reminded fans of Geet’s spirited personality.
On Sunday, the Tigers of Kolkata secured a victory against the Ahmedabad Lions, and the celebrations in the stands mirrored the excitement on the field. In one video, Kareena and Saif are seen closely following the action before breaking into smiles over a successful shot. Taimur, equally involved, clapped excitedly, with Kareena joining in. Moments later, their expressions visibly shifted as the game took an unexpected turn, capturing a candid and relatable reaction that resonated with viewers.
Sweet Family Moments And Upcoming Projects
Another heartwarming clip from the match showcased Kareena sharing a playful moment with her younger son, Jeh. He was seen placing a cap on her head before photobombing the frame, creating an endearing exchange that quickly won hearts across social media.
On the professional front, Kareena is set to appear in Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra, which completed filming in December and is currently in post-production, with a release planned for 2026. Saif Ali Khan, meanwhile, will next be seen in Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, marking his reunion with Akshay Kumar after nearly 17 years. The film also features Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar, with Akshay stepping into the role of the antagonist.
