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Xiaomi 17 Review: I miss small phones. Yes, I know almost all phones are now going mega. Big screens, big muscles. But I miss how a compact phone feels in the palm, sitting snugly and delivering enough cuteness to put a smile on your face every time you unlock it. Let's face it, mini did not necessarily mean minimum. Some compact phones were truly a force to reckon with.

Well, if you are like me and looking for a compact phone that doesn't mean a compromise, I am happy to report that Xiaomi 17 punches way beyond its weight, and that too, in style. A 6.3-inch device that promises flagship performance, Leica cameras, and, unusually, a battery that outclasses even some Pro models. As a matter of fact, even Xiaomi 17 Pro's battery is 30mAh less than the base Xiaomi 17. Say what you want, but that's pretty cool.

Naturally, our in-house AI review bot, GennieGPT, has already declared this the second coming of small phones. I spent some time using it. Let’s see where reality lands.

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Xiaomi 17 Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Truly compact and comfortable form factor

Excellent battery capacity for its size

Strong Leica-backed camera system

Flagship performance with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Premium build with ultra-thin bezels

What Doesn’t:

Compact size may not suit content-heavy users

Camera consistency needs deeper testing

Heavier than expected for a “small” phone

Compact Design: Finally, A Phone That Fits Your Hand

✨ GennieGPT: 6.3-inch display! Ultra-thin 1.18mm bezels! Just 191g! This is the PERFECT compact flagship! One-hand use heaven!

Shayak: Well, Gennie. You’re not wrong. This is easily one of the most comfortable flagship phones I’ve held in a while. At 191g and 8.06mm thickness, the Xiaomi 17 strikes a rare balance: compact enough to use with one hand, but not so small that it feels cramped.

The “Golden Arc” curves help here. It sits naturally in your palm, and the ultra-thin bezels make the display feel bigger than it actually is.

In a sea of oversized slabs, this feels… refreshing.

Display: Small Screen, Big Presence

✨ GennieGPT: CrystalRes OLED! 120Hz refresh rate! 3500 nits brightness! Dolby Vision! This is a MINI CINEMA!

Shayak: “Mini” being the keyword here.

The display is excellent, sharp, vibrant, and bright enough to handle Delhi sunlight without breaking a sweat. Xiaomi’s display tuning continues to be among the best on Android.

But here’s the thing: if you consume a lot of content, movies, gaming, and endless Instagram scrolling, you will notice the smaller screen. Not a flaw. Just a trade-off.

I appreciate small phones. And Xiaomi 17 looks great for its size and delivers way more than you expect. Certainly a winner for me.

Performance: Flagship Muscle, No Drama

✨ GennieGPT: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5!!! 4.6GHz peak!!! Ultimate power!!! Gaming beast!!!

Shayak: There it is. The annual “gaming beast” declaration. But yes, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is as fast as advertised. Every day performance is smooth, apps open instantly, and multitasking feels effortless.

Even heavier tasks, gaming, editing, and switching between apps don’t really faze it. This is flagship performance, minus the thermal drama some larger phones struggle with.

Cameras: Leica Does Its Thing

✨ GennieGPT: Triple 50MP Leica cameras!!! Professional photography!!! DSLR replacement!!!

Shayak: Alright, let’s not retire DSLRs just yet. But Xiaomi’s Leica partnership continues to deliver. The Light Fusion 950 sensor captures detailed, well-balanced shots, especially in daylight. Colours are rich without going overboard, and there’s a certain “character” to the images that many phones lack.





The floating telephoto lens is particularly interesting, handling portraits, zoom, and even macro shots without needing separate sensors for everything.

Video features like 4K Dolby Vision and Log recording also make this a serious tool for creators.

Is it the best camera phone? With the Vivo X300 Pro around, doubt any phone would be. Is it among the most interesting? Definitely.

Battery: The Real Headliner

✨ GennieGPT: 6,330mAh battery!!! 100W charging!!! 50W wireless!!! This is BETTER THAN PRO!!!

Shayak: For once… I’m not going to shut you down.

This is the most surprising part of the Xiaomi 17. A 6,330mAh battery in a compact phone is borderline absurd, in a good way. Most phones this size struggle to cross 5,000mAh.

In real-world use, this translates to confidence. You stop thinking about battery percentages. You stop carrying chargers “just in case”.

And when you do need to charge, 100W fast charging gets you back up quickly. This might just be the Xiaomi 17’s biggest selling point.

Software & Features: The Usual AI Parade

✨ GennieGPT: HyperOS 3! AI Writing! AI Interpreter! AI EVERYTHING! The future is here!!!

Shayak: The future seems to arrive every six months now. HyperOS 3 is smooth, feature-rich, and increasingly AI-heavy. Some features, like transcription and translation, are genuinely useful. Others feel like they exist because every brand needs an “AI story”.

Still, the overall experience is polished, and Xiaomi’s ecosystem features like HyperConnect add practical value.

Xiaomi 17 Review: Final Verdict

The Xiaomi 17 feels like a quiet rebellion. While most brands chase bigger displays and louder specs, Xiaomi has gone in the opposite direction, building a phone that prioritises comfort, usability, and endurance, without sacrificing performance.

It’s not perfect. The compact size could be a dealbreaker for some, but for someone like me, it checks all the right boxes.

For those who miss the era of small phones that didn’t compromise, this comes very close to getting it right. Think of it like a well-tuned acoustic set by Adele in a world of stadium rock ruled by BTS. Less noise. More substance.

The Xiaomi 17 doesn’t try to be the loudest phone in the room. It just quietly does almost everything right.

Should You Buy Xiaomi 17?

Yes, if you want a compact flagship with excellent battery life and strong overall performance.

if you want a compact flagship with excellent battery life and strong overall performance. Maybe, if you’re unsure about switching from larger phones.

if you’re unsure about switching from larger phones. No, if you prefer big screens for gaming, content, or productivity.