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HomeTechnologyFoldable iPhone May Cost As Much As Two iPhone 16 Plus: Here's Why Apple Thinks It's Worth It

Foldable iPhone May Cost As Much As Two iPhone 16 Plus: Here's Why Apple Thinks It's Worth It

Apple may be preparing its most dramatic iPhone redesign ever, a foldable device that opens like a book, packs a 7.8-inch screen, and could even replace your iPad.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 30 Mar 2026 11:54 AM (IST)
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Foldable iPhone Leaks: Apple’s iPhone lineup has followed a familiar pattern for years, with upgrades that improve performance, cameras, and design in small steps. But that pattern may soon change. According to the latest Power On newsletter by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is preparing a major shift that could redefine how the iPhone looks and works. Instead of another incremental update, the company is reportedly exploring a foldable design that opens like a book. 

If this happens, it could mark one of the biggest design changes in the iPhone’s history and reshape how users interact with the device.

Why Apple’s Foldable iPhone Could Be Its Biggest Design Shift Yet

Gurman suggests that while earlier models like the iPhone 4, iPhone 6, and iPhone X brought noticeable redesigns, the upcoming foldable iPhone could represent a much deeper transformation. He describes it as potentially “the most significant overhaul in the iPhone's history.”

The idea is not entirely new in the smartphone market, as other brands have already introduced foldable devices. However, Apple’s approach is expected to focus heavily on refining usability and durability. 

Gurman also noted his personal experience with a Samsung foldable phone, highlighting how such devices offer a more immersive experience for watching videos, gaming, and multitasking. In some situations, he believes a foldable phone could even reduce the need for a separate tablet.

What Features & Specs Are Expected From The Foldable iPhone?

Reports suggest that Apple may equip the foldable iPhone with a 7.8-inch main display and a 5.5-inch outer screen. The device could feature an iPad-like interface, including split-screen multitasking and app sidebars, making it more productivity-focused.

On the hardware side, it is expected to run on a 2nm A20 Pro chip along with Apple’s C2 modem. Camera setup may include dual rear and front cameras, while Touch ID could make a return through a fingerprint sensor built into the power button.

Durability is also a key focus. Apple is reportedly working on a dual-layer glass design, a redesigned hinge to reduce visible creases, and even self-healing glass technology.

In terms of pricing, the foldable iPhone could start at $1,999 in the US, roughly Rs 1.9 Lakhs, for the 256GB variant. While a September announcement is likely, the actual sale may begin later, possibly in October or beyond.

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Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Apple planning to release a foldable iPhone?

Yes, according to reports, Apple is exploring a foldable iPhone design that opens like a book, potentially marking a significant shift in the iPhone's history.

What are the expected screen sizes for the foldable iPhone?

The foldable iPhone may feature a 7.8-inch main display when unfolded and a 5.5-inch outer screen for when it's closed.

What kind of user interface can be expected on the foldable iPhone?

It's expected to have an iPad-like interface with features such as split-screen multitasking and app sidebars, enhancing productivity.

How much might a foldable iPhone cost?

The foldable iPhone could have a starting price of $1,999 in the US for the 256GB model.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Mar 2026 11:54 AM (IST)
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IPhone Apple TECHNOLOGY ABP Live Leaks Before Launch
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