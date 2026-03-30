Foldable iPhone May Cost As Much As Two iPhone 16 Plus: Here's Why Apple Thinks It's Worth It

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Foldable iPhone Leaks: Apple’s iPhone lineup has followed a familiar pattern for years, with upgrades that improve performance, cameras, and design in small steps. But that pattern may soon change. According to the latest Power On newsletter by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is preparing a major shift that could redefine how the iPhone looks and works. Instead of another incremental update, the company is reportedly exploring a foldable design that opens like a book.

If this happens, it could mark one of the biggest design changes in the iPhone’s history and reshape how users interact with the device.

Why Apple’s Foldable iPhone Could Be Its Biggest Design Shift Yet

Gurman suggests that while earlier models like the iPhone 4, iPhone 6, and iPhone X brought noticeable redesigns, the upcoming foldable iPhone could represent a much deeper transformation. He describes it as potentially “the most significant overhaul in the iPhone's history.”

The idea is not entirely new in the smartphone market, as other brands have already introduced foldable devices. However, Apple’s approach is expected to focus heavily on refining usability and durability.

Gurman also noted his personal experience with a Samsung foldable phone, highlighting how such devices offer a more immersive experience for watching videos, gaming, and multitasking. In some situations, he believes a foldable phone could even reduce the need for a separate tablet.

What Features & Specs Are Expected From The Foldable iPhone?

Reports suggest that Apple may equip the foldable iPhone with a 7.8-inch main display and a 5.5-inch outer screen. The device could feature an iPad-like interface, including split-screen multitasking and app sidebars, making it more productivity-focused.

On the hardware side, it is expected to run on a 2nm A20 Pro chip along with Apple’s C2 modem. Camera setup may include dual rear and front cameras, while Touch ID could make a return through a fingerprint sensor built into the power button.

Durability is also a key focus. Apple is reportedly working on a dual-layer glass design, a redesigned hinge to reduce visible creases, and even self-healing glass technology.

In terms of pricing, the foldable iPhone could start at $1,999 in the US, roughly Rs 1.9 Lakhs, for the 256GB variant. While a September announcement is likely, the actual sale may begin later, possibly in October or beyond.