OPINION | India’s Forex Anxiety And The Illusion Of Self-Reliance

Modi’s austerity appeal reflects a deeper economic vulnerability that India can no longer ignore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent call for austerity urging Indians to cut discretionary spending such as foreign travel and gold purchases is not merely a symbolic appeal to patriotism. It is a revealing moment in India’s economic trajectory. Governments do not ask

citizens to tighten their belts unless they fear turbulence ahead. Behind the rhetoric of discipline and self-reliance lies a more uncomfortable reality: India’s foreign exchange reserves, though still substantial on paper, are under growing strain from structural weaknesses that policy slogans alone cannot fix.

At first glance, there appears little reason for panic. India’s foreign exchange reserves stand at roughly $690bn, among the largest in the world. Most countries would envy such a buffer. Yet the sharp decline from February’s record $728bn matters because reserves are not judged merely by size; they are judged by sustainability, confidence, and the direction of movement. Markets react less to how much a country possesses today than to whether it seems capable of maintaining stability tomorrow.

The problem is that India’s economic pressures are converging all at once.

The country’s import dependence remains extraordinarily high in sectors critical to economic survival. India imports about 90 per cent of its oil and 60 per cent of its natural gas requirements. That dependence leaves the economy deeply vulnerable to geopolitical shocks,

especially at a moment when global energy politics are becoming increasingly unstable. Wars in the Middle East, shipping disruptions, sanctions, and great-power rivalries all translate directly into inflationary pressure inside India.

The numbers are alarming. India spent approximately $174bn on energy imports in the last financial year alone. Gold imports reached $72bn, while silver imports surged dramatically. Fertilizer imports also rose sharply. Combined, these import categories have more than doubled in cost within four years. This is not merely a cyclical issue caused by temporary price spikes. It reflects a consumption-heavy growth model dependent on external resources.

India’s leaders often celebrate the country as the world’s fastest-growing major economy. But growth built on imported energy and imported commodities carries hidden fragilities. Every rise in oil prices widens the trade deficit, weakens the rupee, and increases inflationary pressure. The current account becomes hostage to events beyond India’s control.

At the same time, the inflow side of the equation is deteriorating. Foreign portfolio investors have been steadily withdrawing money from Indian markets. In the past two months alone, billions of dollars have exited. Such outflows are especially dangerous because portfolio capital is notoriously volatile. It enters rapidly during periods of optimism and exits just as quickly when global uncertainty rises.

Even more concerning is the weakness in net foreign direct investment. India has long marketed itself as a destination for long-term global capital, supported by demographic growth, digital infrastructure, and manufacturing ambitions. Yet if foreign investors are extracting more capital than they are injecting, confidence may not be as strong as official narratives suggest.

This matters because India’s development strategy increasingly relies on foreign investment to finance domestic expansion. Without strong inflows, the burden shifts back onto reserves, borrowing, or inflationary financing.

The irony is that India’s vulnerability is becoming visible precisely when the world economy is entering a new age of geopolitical fragmentation. Donald Trump’s visit to Beijing alongside American corporate giants such as Apple’s Tim Cook, Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, Tesla’s Elon Musk, and Citigroup’s Jane Fraser underscores how deeply economics and geopolitics are now intertwined. Even as Washington and Beijing compete strategically, they remain economically entangled because both recognize the costs of separation.

India, by contrast, often speaks the language of self-reliance while remaining highly exposed to global shocks.

The government’s push for coal gasification and energy autonomy reflects this recognition. The recently approved multi-billion-dollar plan is part of a broader attempt to reduce import dependence and strengthen domestic energy security. Strategically, the logic is understandable. India cannot aspire to geopolitical influence while remaining so dependent on imported fuel.

Yet there are limitations to this strategy. Coal gasification may improve energy resilience, but it also raises environmental concerns at a time when climate pressures are intensifying. Moreover, large industrial projects take years to deliver meaningful results. They do not solve immediate forex pressures.

Nor can austerity campaigns substitute for structural reform. Asking citizens to buy less gold may temporarily reduce import bills, but gold purchases in India are deeply cultural and often reflect distrust in financial systems rather than simple consumer indulgence. Households buy gold because it serves as informal security against inflation, uncertainty, and weak social safety nets.

Similarly, restricting foreign travel or luxury spending may generate headlines but will not fundamentally alter the macroeconomic equation. The real issue is productivity and competitiveness.

India still imports more than it exports because its manufacturing ecosystem remains uneven. Despite years of “Make in India” campaigns, the country has struggled to become a dominant global exporter in the way China once did. Infrastructure bottlenecks, regulatory inconsistency, logistical inefficiencies, and uneven labour reforms continue to hinder industrial competitiveness.

Trump’s tariffs have added another layer of difficulty by constraining export opportunities to the United States. Although India has pursued multiple trade agreements, implementation remains slow and fragmented. Trade diplomacy alone cannot compensate for domestic weaknesses.

The larger danger is psychological. Economic confidence can deteriorate gradually and then suddenly. As long as reserves remain large, policymakers may feel insulated. But history shows that emerging economies can move from stability to stress very quickly once markets begin questioning sustainability. Currency pressure, inflation, and capital flight often reinforce one another.

India is not in crisis today. Comparisons with past balance-of-payments emergencies would be exaggerated. The country still possesses significant buffers, a resilient banking system, and strong remittance inflows from overseas Indians. But complacency would be equally misguided.

Modi’s austerity appeal signals that the government understands the risks are mounting. The challenge is that symbolic restraint will not be enough. India needs a deeper transformation toward export competitiveness, energy diversification, and investment stability. Otherwise, every geopolitical shock from Middle Eastern conflict to US-China tensions will continue to reverberate through the Indian economy with disproportionate force.

For now, India watches the world nervously. It watches oil prices, capital flows, Washington, Beijing, and the Gulf. The country may aspire to strategic autonomy, but its economic vulnerabilities reveal how difficult true autonomy remains in an interconnected and increasingly

unstable global order.

The writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author)

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