Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra First Impressions: Showstopping Privacy Display, Done Smartly

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra First Impressions: Showstopping Privacy Display, Done Smartly

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra debuts an industry-first Privacy Display that protects sensitive content without dimming your screen, alongside flagship cameras and Snapdragon power.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 25 Feb 2026 11:30 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra First Impressions: Every year, there is that one feature that tries to steal the spotlight. More megapixels. More zoom. More AI. But with the Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung has chosen a different hero. It is not the camera. It is not the chipset. It is the much-hyped industry-first Privacy Display. And no, this is not just another privacy screen guard you awkwardly stick on and regret later. Let’s dive in.

Not Yet Another Screen GuardSamsung Galaxy S26 Ultra First Impressions: Showstopping Privacy Display, Done Smartly

The display is actually on in this photo, can you tell?

We have all seen those matte privacy protectors that darken your screen, kill brightness, and make your flagship look like a budget phone from a decade ago. And I must admit, I did think that the Korean tech giant has just come up with a fancy-schmancy version of privacy stickers. Happy to say that I was very, very wrong.

Samsung’s inbuilt Privacy Display is integrated at the hardware level. A display, as you already know, is made of thousands of mini LEDs that emit light. A regular display (or for that matter, all other displays on every single phone out there right now), has LEDs that throw light in a wide angle, which means a bigger FoV for you and the peeping tom near you. Samsung did something smart and chose to programme the LEDs to selectively emit narrow light, reducing the FoV by a great extent.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra First Impressions: Showstopping Privacy Display, Done Smartly

With a quick toggle, the screen narrows its viewing angles, making sure wandering eyes from the side seats see… well, almost nothing. But you, the primary user, still get brightness, colour accuracy and sharpness without compromise.

And the best part? Since the phone can now programme individual LEDs, you can have your entire screen visible, but certain portions of the display, such as sensitive notification pop-up, PIN/gesture zones, or even particular apps, to get the Privacy treatment. This works almost like magic. The person standing next to you can see your screen just fine, but should a senstive WhatsApp message pop up, that would conveniently be visible only to you, standing right in front of the display, and not anyone else on the side.

Pretty ingenius, this. Certainly starting a trend that's sure to be replicated by almost all upcoming phones now. Or atleast, it should!

Classic Ultra, Dialled Up

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra First Impressions: Showstopping Privacy Display, Done Smartly

Design-wise, Samsung is not reinventing the wheel. The Galaxy S26 Ultra carries forward its sharp, confident silhouette. Flat edges, premium finish, and that unmistakable Ultra presence. It feels solid, expensive. 

The Galaxy S26 Ultra has a thickness of just 7.9mm, making it slightly lighter than the previous generations as well. 

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra First Impressions: Showstopping Privacy Display, Done Smartly

The display remains expansive and immersive, built for binge sessions, multitasking and serious productivity. The inbuilt S Pen experience continues to make this the go-to device for note-takers, doodlers and spreadsheet warriors alike.

Under the hood, expect top-tier performance (thanks to a specially tuned Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC) and AI-led features that promise to handle everything from photo edits to productivity tasks without breaking a sweat. But those deserve a deeper dive in our full review, coming soon!

Cameras, Power, The Ultra Identity

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra First Impressions: Showstopping Privacy Display, Done Smartly

Of course, this is still an Ultra. Which means a serious camera system (200MP wide + 50MP ultrawide + 50MP presicope + 10MP telephoto) designed to compete with the very best from Apple and Google.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra First Impressions: Showstopping Privacy Display, Done Smartly

Early shots look sharp, detailed and social media ready, with that signature Samsung punch. Battery life, with a 5,000mAh unit, should be ample for a day's usage. This is a phone built for heavy users who do not want to hunt for chargers by late evening.

But here is the thing.

For once, the headline feature is not about showing off to others. It is about protecting what is yours.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Early Verdict

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra First Impressions: Showstopping Privacy Display, Done Smartly

After spending some time with the Galaxy S26 Ultra, one thing is clear. The Privacy Display is not a gimmick. It is not a glorified screen protector. It is a thoughtful addition for a world where our phones hold everything from banking apps to deeply personal conversations.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra feels powerful, polished and predictably premium. But its real flex this year is subtle. More in ABP Live’s detailed review soon.

What are the design and build characteristics of the Galaxy S26 Ultra?

It features a sharp, confident silhouette with flat edges, a premium finish, and an unmistakable Ultra presence, measuring 7.9mm in thickness.

Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Published at : 25 Feb 2026 11:30 PM (IST)
