We Saw PlayStation Plus Price Go Up Before GTA 6: These Are The New Costs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PlayStation Plus prices increase for new subscribers on May 20.

Gamers express frustration online; Nintendo also raises Switch 2 price.

GTA 6 Leaks: PlayStation Plus subscribers in select regions are set to pay more for their gaming subscriptions starting Wednesday, May 20, with the company pointing to "market conditions" as the reason behind the decision. A basic monthly subscription will rise by £1, $1, and €1, bringing the new prices to £7.99, $10.99, and €9.99 respectively. A basic three-month subscription will go up by £3, $3, and €3, landing at £21.99, $27.99, and €27.99.

PlayStation has not specified exactly which regions are affected, but confirmed the increases do not apply to current subscribers, except in Turkey and India, unless their subscription changes or lapses.

Why Is PlayStation Raising Its Subscription Prices?

The price hike comes just months after PlayStation raised the cost of the PlayStation 5 itself. According to BBC, the gaming industry has been dealing with supply problems tied to the US-Israel war with Iran, and memory chip prices have risen sharply due to the artificial intelligence boom.

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In March, PlayStation, which is owned by Sony, confirmed the PS5's price would rise by £90 in the UK and $100 in the US due to "continued pressures in the global economic landscape." PlayStation Plus has three subscription tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium, each with monthly, three-month, and yearly pricing options.

The company has not indicated whether the other tiers will also see increases, or what will happen to the 12-month subscription pricing.

How Are Gamers And The Wider Industry Reacting?

The announcement drew frustration from some subscribers on social media. One person wrote: "Online games should be free to play... doesn't even make sense we have to pay to play online." Another commented: "Are the 'market conditions' in the room with us?"

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PlayStation's rival Nintendo also announced this month that it will raise the price of its Switch 2 from $449.99 to $499.99 in the US, and from €469.99 to €499.99 across most European countries.

Despite falling PlayStation 5 sales, Sony has projected higher profits for its game division for the year through March 2027, largely on the back of Grand Theft Auto 6, which is expected to be one of the fastest-selling video games of all time.