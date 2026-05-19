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HomeGamingWe Saw PlayStation Plus Price Go Up Before GTA 6: These Are The New Costs

We Saw PlayStation Plus Price Go Up Before GTA 6: These Are The New Costs

PlayStation Plus subscribers are set to pay more starting May 20, and Sony's reason is just two words: market conditions.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 19 May 2026 01:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PlayStation Plus prices increase for new subscribers on May 20.
  • Gamers express frustration online; Nintendo also raises Switch 2 price.

GTA 6 Leaks: PlayStation Plus subscribers in select regions are set to pay more for their gaming subscriptions starting Wednesday, May 20, with the company pointing to "market conditions" as the reason behind the decision. A basic monthly subscription will rise by £1, $1, and €1, bringing the new prices to £7.99, $10.99, and €9.99 respectively. A basic three-month subscription will go up by £3, $3, and €3, landing at £21.99, $27.99, and €27.99. 

PlayStation has not specified exactly which regions are affected, but confirmed the increases do not apply to current subscribers, except in Turkey and India, unless their subscription changes or lapses.

Why Is PlayStation Raising Its Subscription Prices?

The price hike comes just months after PlayStation raised the cost of the PlayStation 5 itself. According to BBC, the gaming industry has been dealing with supply problems tied to the US-Israel war with Iran, and memory chip prices have risen sharply due to the artificial intelligence boom. 

ALSO READ: YouTube Is Removing Subscriptions Tab From Its Mobile App: Here Is Where It Goes Next

In March, PlayStation, which is owned by Sony, confirmed the PS5's price would rise by £90 in the UK and $100 in the US due to "continued pressures in the global economic landscape." PlayStation Plus has three subscription tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium, each with monthly, three-month, and yearly pricing options. 

The company has not indicated whether the other tiers will also see increases, or what will happen to the 12-month subscription pricing.

How Are Gamers And The Wider Industry Reacting?

The announcement drew frustration from some subscribers on social media. One person wrote: "Online games should be free to play... doesn't even make sense we have to pay to play online." Another commented: "Are the 'market conditions' in the room with us?" 

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Is Getting A Close Friends List And It Works Just Like Instagram Stories

PlayStation's rival Nintendo also announced this month that it will raise the price of its Switch 2 from $449.99 to $499.99 in the US, and from €469.99 to €499.99 across most European countries. 

Despite falling PlayStation 5 sales, Sony has projected higher profits for its game division for the year through March 2027, largely on the back of Grand Theft Auto 6, which is expected to be one of the fastest-selling video games of all time.

Before You Go

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is PlayStation increasing PlayStation Plus subscription prices?

PlayStation is raising prices due to 'market conditions,' including supply problems tied to global events and rising memory chip costs driven by the AI boom.

Which PlayStation Plus subscription tiers will be affected by the price increase?

The price increase applies to the basic monthly and three-month subscription tiers. It's unclear if other tiers will also see increases.

Are current PlayStation Plus subscribers affected by the price changes?

Current subscribers are generally not affected unless their subscription changes or lapses, with exceptions in Turkey and India.

How are gamers and the industry reacting to the PlayStation Plus price hike?

Some subscribers expressed frustration on social media. Competitor Nintendo also announced price increases for its Switch 2 console.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 May 2026 01:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming PS5 GTA 6 PlayStation GTA 6 Leak TECHNOLOGY
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