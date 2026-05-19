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HomeNews‘Self-Styled Pushpa Ran Away’: Suvendu Adhikari Mocks TMC Candidate’s Falta Exit

‘Self-Styled Pushpa Ran Away’: Suvendu Adhikari Mocks TMC Candidate’s Falta Exit

TMC candidate Jahangir Khan withdraws from Falta repoll, as Suvendu Adhikari mocks his ‘Pushpa’ image and says he “ran away”.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 19 May 2026 10:25 PM (IST)

A dramatic political twist unfolded in West Bengal’s Falta constituency on Tuesday after Trinamool Congress candidate Jahangir Khan withdrew from the May 21 repoll, triggering a fresh war of words between the ruling BJP and the opposition TMC. While Khan claimed he stepped aside in the interest of Falta’s development, the TMC distanced itself from the move and alleged a climate of intimidation in the constituency. Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari mocked Khan for “running away”, targeting the candidate’s carefully cultivated ‘Pushpa’ image of defiance during the campaign.

‘Pushpa’ Image Cracks

Jahangir Khan had emerged as one of the most high-profile faces of the Falta campaign, frequently projecting himself as a fearless political figure inspired by the blockbuster character Pushpa. Throughout the election campaign, Khan repeatedly invoked the slogan “Pushpa jhukega nahi” to portray himself as someone unwilling to bow under pressure.

However, just days before the repoll, Khan announced his withdrawal from the contest. Addressing reporters, he said the decision was taken keeping Falta’s interests in mind and after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced a special development package for the constituency.

“I am the son of Falta, and I want the area to remain peaceful and develop,” Khan said.

Also Read: TMC's Jahangir Khan Announces Exit From Elections Before High-Stakes Falta Repoll

Suvendu Attacks TMC

Sensing political advantage, Suvendu Adhikari launched a sharp attack on Khan and ridiculed his larger-than-life campaign persona.

“Where is self-styled Pushpa? He had no other way, as he won’t even get a polling agent, so he decided to run away,” Adhikari said while campaigning in Falta.

The Chief Minister's remarks quickly gained traction as critics pointed to the irony of a candidate who projected himself as unbending suddenly stepping away from the electoral battle.

The TMC, meanwhile, attempted to distance itself from Khan’s move, insisting the withdrawal was his personal decision and not the party’s stand. The party alleged that more than 100 workers had been arrested in Falta after the election results and claimed several local party offices had been vandalised or forcibly occupied.

Falta has remained one of the most contentious constituencies in the West Bengal elections after allegations surfaced that perfume, ink and adhesive tape were used on EVMs during polling on April 29. The Election Commission later ordered a repoll in the seat, intensifying the political drama surrounding the constituency.

Also Read: 'All Muslims Were Hindus; Weak And Greedy Converted To Islam': UP MLA Raja Bhaiya

Before You Go

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 May 2026 10:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
TMC .TMC Jahangir Khan Jahangir Khan Pushpa Falta Bengal
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