Iran Warns US And Israel Of 'New Tools And Methods' In Case Of Further Aggression

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran warns US, Israel of new fronts, methods.

Army spokesperson says Iran ready, not blockaded.

US President Trump delays Iran strike, seeks talks.

Iran on Tuesday warned the United States and Israeli forces against any further military action, stating that its armed forces would respond by opening new fronts using “new tools and methods”.

According to Iranian state media Press TV, spokesperson for the Iranian Army Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia made the remarks while addressing a public gathering at Valiasr Square in Tehran.

‘New Fronts With New Tools And Methods’

During the address, Brigadier General Akraminia said Iran would neither be “blockaded or defeated”, referring to the US blockade on its ports in the Persian Gulf.

“If the enemy commits another folly and falls into the Zionists' trap again and launches another aggression against our dear Iran, we will open new fronts against them with new tools and methods,” the spokesperson said.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran cannot be blockaded or defeated,” he added.

Iran Says Armed Forces Are In Preparedness Mode

The Army spokesperson said Iran’s armed forces had used the ceasefire period to enhance operational readiness.

“The ceasefire has been treated as a time of war, during which we enhanced our combat power,” he said.

Akraminia also asserted that Iran’s armed forces maintain full control over the Strait of Hormuz, adding that the strategic waterway would not return to its earlier operational status.

He further said the only way forward for adversaries was to respect Iran and acknowledge its “legitimate rights”.

“The only way for the enemy is to respect the Iranian nation and observe the legitimate rights of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he added.

Trump Signals Delay In Planned Action

Earlier on Monday, US President Donald Trump said he had “put off” a planned attack on Iran for a short period following “big discussions” with Tehran over the ongoing West Asia crisis.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and other countries had requested the US delay action for a few days, as they believed negotiations were close to a deal.

“I put it (attack on Iran) off for a little while, hopefully maybe forever, but possibly for a little while because we've had very big discussions with Iran and we'll see what they amount to,” he said.

“It’s a very positive development, but we'll see whether or not it amounts to anything,” he added.

Trump further said multiple countries were engaging directly with US officials and Iran in an effort to reach a diplomatic resolution.

ALSO READ: Putin To Attend BRICS Summit In New Delhi On September 12–13

“I was called by these three countries, plus others, and they're dealing directly with our people and right now, Iran,” he said.

“There seems to be a very good chance that they can work something out. If we can do that without bombing the hell out of them, I will be very happy,” the US President added.

ALSO READ: US Clears $198.2 Million Apache Helicopter Support Deal For India