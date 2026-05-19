Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia‘Our Constitution Guarantees Freedom’: Rahul Gandhi On Norway Journalist Row

‘Our Constitution Guarantees Freedom’: Rahul Gandhi On Norway Journalist Row

According to the report, the journalist then began shouting loudly and also questioned the Ministry of External Affairs for not answering PM Modi’s question.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 19 May 2026 11:36 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Norwegian journalist's question goes unanswered by PM Modi.
  • MEA cites India's large population and rights protections.
  • Rahul Gandhi criticizes PM Modi for avoiding questions.

Political reactions emerged in India after a Norwegian journalist loudly questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Norway.

Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng shared a video and wrote that the Prime Minister of India did not take her question. The incident took place when PM Modi was returning from a press briefing with his Norwegian counterpart.

According to the report, the journalist then began shouting loudly and also questioned the Ministry of External Affairs for not answering PM Modi’s question.

Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reacted to the controversy and criticised the Prime Minister.

“When there's nothing to hide, there's nothing to fear,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Posting on Instagram, he asked, “What happens to India's image when the world sees a Prime Minister who runs away in fear of questions?”

Rahul Gandhi also responded to Helle Lyng’s phone interview, saying, “I'm ready.”

MEA Responds To The Controversy

Responding to the incident, Sibi George from the Ministry of External Affairs said:

“We hear a lot of people asking why this, why that, but I want to tell you this. We represent one-sixth of the world's population, but not one-sixth of the world's problems. We have a Constitution that guarantees fundamental rights to our people.”

Sibi George further said that if anyone’s rights are violated, they have the right to approach the court.

“We are proud to be a democracy,” he added.

PM Modi On Five-Nation Tour

On Monday, he arrived in Oslo, Norway, where he participated in the third India-Nordic Summit and held bilateral talks with local leaders.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also reacted to the controversy by sharing a photo of PM Modi with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten.

“What false wisdom is this self-proclaimed ‘Vishwaguru’ (world leader), who has been completely exposed, imparting to the Dutch PM? The same Dutch PM who had exposed him,” Jairam Ramesh said.

How The Controversy Began

The controversy began after Helle Lyng, a journalist with Norwegian newspaper Dagsavisen, said:

“Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn't take my question, even though I wasn't expecting it.”

Before You Go

Breaking: Model Tusha Sharma Death Mystery Deepens After Shocking Claims by Mother-in-Law

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident led to political reactions in India involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi?

A Norwegian journalist loudly questioned PM Modi during his visit to Norway, claiming he did not take her question after a press briefing.

How did the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) respond to the controversy?

MEA representative Sibi George stated India represents one-sixth of the world's population and has a Constitution guaranteeing fundamental rights, proud to be a democracy.

What was Rahul Gandhi's reaction to the incident?

Rahul Gandhi criticized PM Modi, questioning India's image when a Prime Minister appears to run away from questions and offered to speak with the journalist.

Who is Helle Lyng and what did she claim?

Helle Lyng is a journalist with the Norwegian newspaper Dagsavisen. She claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not take her question during his visit to Norway.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 19 May 2026 11:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Norway Journalist PM Modi : Rahul Gandhi Norway Journalist
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Our Constitution Guarantees Freedom’: Rahul Gandhi On Norway Journalist Row
‘Our Constitution Guarantees Freedom’: Rahul Gandhi On Norway Journalist Row
India
Putin To Attend BRICS Summit In New Delhi On September 12–13
Putin To Attend BRICS Summit In New Delhi On September 12–13
India
Eradicated Naxalism From India Before March 31 Deadline: Amit Shah
Eradicated Naxalism From India Before March 31 Deadline: Amit Shah
India
US Clears $198.2 Million Apache Helicopter Support Deal For India
US Clears $198.2 Million Apache Helicopter Support Deal For India
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Model Tusha Sharma Death Mystery Deepens After Shocking Claims by Mother-in-Law
Breaking: Bastar Will See Massive Development Push, Says Amit Shah in Jagdalpur
Breaking: New CCTV Twist Deepens Mystery in Model Trishah Sharma Death Case in Bhopal
Breaking: Punjab Singer Inder Kaur Murdered After Kidnap, Main Accused Escapes to Canada via Nepal
Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi, Warns of ‘Economic Storm’ and Attacks Adani-Ambani Model
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s Forex Anxiety And The Illusion Of Self-Reliance
Opinion
Embed widget