Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Norwegian journalist's question goes unanswered by PM Modi.

MEA cites India's large population and rights protections.

Rahul Gandhi criticizes PM Modi for avoiding questions.

Political reactions emerged in India after a Norwegian journalist loudly questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Norway.

Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng shared a video and wrote that the Prime Minister of India did not take her question. The incident took place when PM Modi was returning from a press briefing with his Norwegian counterpart.

According to the report, the journalist then began shouting loudly and also questioned the Ministry of External Affairs for not answering PM Modi’s question.

Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reacted to the controversy and criticised the Prime Minister.

“When there's nothing to hide, there's nothing to fear,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Posting on Instagram, he asked, “What happens to India's image when the world sees a Prime Minister who runs away in fear of questions?”

Rahul Gandhi also responded to Helle Lyng’s phone interview, saying, “I'm ready.”

MEA Responds To The Controversy

Responding to the incident, Sibi George from the Ministry of External Affairs said:

“We hear a lot of people asking why this, why that, but I want to tell you this. We represent one-sixth of the world's population, but not one-sixth of the world's problems. We have a Constitution that guarantees fundamental rights to our people.”

Sibi George further said that if anyone’s rights are violated, they have the right to approach the court.

“We are proud to be a democracy,” he added.

PM Modi On Five-Nation Tour

On Monday, he arrived in Oslo, Norway, where he participated in the third India-Nordic Summit and held bilateral talks with local leaders.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also reacted to the controversy by sharing a photo of PM Modi with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten.

“What false wisdom is this self-proclaimed ‘Vishwaguru’ (world leader), who has been completely exposed, imparting to the Dutch PM? The same Dutch PM who had exposed him,” Jairam Ramesh said.

How The Controversy Began

The controversy began after Helle Lyng, a journalist with Norwegian newspaper Dagsavisen, said:

“Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn't take my question, even though I wasn't expecting it.”