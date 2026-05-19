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HomeCitiesGhaziabad Shock: Viral Video Shows Rape Accused Carried On Shoulders After Bail Release

Ghaziabad Shock: Viral Video Shows Rape Accused Carried On Shoulders After Bail Release

In the video, the man is seen being lifted on shoulders, greeted with slogans, and taken out in a procession that resembles a victory parade.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 19 May 2026 09:50 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rape accused welcomed with procession after bail in Ghaziabad.
  • Supporters lifted, showered flowers, and chanted slogans for accused.
  • Akhilesh Yadav condemned the welcome, criticizing UP government.

A viral video from Ghaziabad has sparked a major controversy after showing an accused in a rape case being given a grand welcome by his supporters following his bail.

In the video, the man is seen being lifted on shoulders, greeted with slogans, and taken out in a procession that resembles a victory parade.

Akhilesh Yadav Slams Yogi Government

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav targeted the Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the incident.

Reacting on social media platform X, he termed the video “shocking” and questioned the government.

Akhilesh’s Remarks On The Incident

The SP chief said, “The organisation that the Chief Minister of the state had recently praised so highly — the way one of its senior office-bearers, who is an ‘accused in a rape case’, was welcomed with flower showers and garlands after getting bail, nothing could be more condemnable than this. It seems the honourable leader is bringing out his staunch supporters to contest the next election independently. Tomorrow, this rape accused released on bail may even be seen raising slogans in support of ‘women’s reservation’.”
Case Background Of The Accused

According to information, the accused, Sushil Prajapati, who was earlier associated with the Hindu Yuva Vahini, has been accused of raping a law student.

It is alleged that he called the victim to a flat under the pretext of meeting a lawyer and then committed rape.

After spending nearly nine months in jail, he was released on bail on May 17.

Police Action On Viral Video

In the viral footage, supporters are seen flashing “V” signs and recording the entire incident on mobile phones, making the situation more sensitive.

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Police have taken cognisance of the matter and said the video is being investigated. Authorities have also said vehicles involved in the procession will be identified and further action will be taken.

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What sparked controversy in Ghaziabad?

A viral video showed supporters giving a grand welcome to a rape case accused upon his release on bail, resembling a victory parade.

Who criticized the incident involving the rape case accused?

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav targeted the Uttar Pradesh government, calling the video shocking and highly condemnable.

Who is the accused and what are the allegations against him?

The accused is Sushil Prajapati, formerly associated with Hindu Yuva Vahini, alleged to have raped a law student after luring her to a flat.

What action is being taken regarding the viral video?

Police have taken cognizance of the matter and are investigating the video. Vehicles involved in the procession will be identified for further action.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 May 2026 09:42 PM (IST)
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Viral Video Bail Ghaziabad Rape Accused Carried On Shoulders
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