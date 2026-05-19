Ghaziabad Shock: Viral Video Shows Rape Accused Carried On Shoulders After Bail Release

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rape accused welcomed with procession after bail in Ghaziabad.

Supporters lifted, showered flowers, and chanted slogans for accused.

Akhilesh Yadav condemned the welcome, criticizing UP government.

A viral video from Ghaziabad has sparked a major controversy after showing an accused in a rape case being given a grand welcome by his supporters following his bail.

In the video, the man is seen being lifted on shoulders, greeted with slogans, and taken out in a procession that resembles a victory parade.

Akhilesh Yadav Slams Yogi Government

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav targeted the Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the incident.

Who are these guys welcoming an alleged rapist?India Shocking :: Rape Accused grand welcome In a shocking incident from Ghaziabad, a right-wing leader, accused of allegedly raping a law student, has been granted bail after spending around eight months in jail. After his release pic.twitter.com/d7VriO0g0v — Asif Ansari (@Asifansari9410) May 18, 2026

Reacting on social media platform X, he termed the video “shocking” and questioned the government.

Akhilesh’s Remarks On The Incident

The SP chief said, “The organisation that the Chief Minister of the state had recently praised so highly — the way one of its senior office-bearers, who is an ‘accused in a rape case’, was welcomed with flower showers and garlands after getting bail, nothing could be more condemnable than this. It seems the honourable leader is bringing out his staunch supporters to contest the next election independently. Tomorrow, this rape accused released on bail may even be seen raising slogans in support of ‘women’s reservation’.”

Case Background Of The Accused

According to information, the accused, Sushil Prajapati, who was earlier associated with the Hindu Yuva Vahini, has been accused of raping a law student.

It is alleged that he called the victim to a flat under the pretext of meeting a lawyer and then committed rape.

After spending nearly nine months in jail, he was released on bail on May 17.

Police Action On Viral Video

In the viral footage, supporters are seen flashing “V” signs and recording the entire incident on mobile phones, making the situation more sensitive.

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Police have taken cognisance of the matter and said the video is being investigated. Authorities have also said vehicles involved in the procession will be identified and further action will be taken.

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