YouTube Is Removing Subscriptions Tab From Its Mobile App: Here Is Where It Goes Next

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom YouTube tests mobile app redesign, moving Subscriptions tab up.

Subscriptions feed now appears in a swipeable top menu.

Users concerned about reduced accessibility and one-handed use.

YouTube appears to be testing a significant layout change to its mobile app, one that could alter how users navigate the platform. The redesign, which is currently in the experiment phase, removes the Subscriptions tab from the bottom navigation bar and shifts it to a secondary menu at the top of the screen.

The change was spotted in the wild and has since been confirmed by YouTube itself. For users who rely on the Subscriptions feed as their go-to destination, this could be a notable shift in how they use the app daily.

What Changes Is YouTube Testing In Its Mobile App?

The new layout places the Subscriptions feed under a swipeable menu positioned just below the app's logo, alongside existing home page filters such as "Music" and "New to You." A second "Home" tab also appears in this top menu, in addition to the one already present in the bottom navigation bar.

According to YouTube, "If you are part of this experiment, you might notice a few placement changes to your Home and Subscriptions feeds. Specifically, we're testing a shift in the placement of the Subscriptions feed, moving it from the bottom navigation bar to the top of your screen as part of a new, swipeable Subscriptions and Home feed tab experience."

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The bottom navigation bar, in this version, would also give the Plus icon its own dedicated spot with a "Create" label, hinting at possible AI-based creation tools beyond the current camera shortcut.

Why Are Users Worried About The Subscriptions Tab Shift?

The concern is practical. Moving a frequently used tab higher up on the screen makes it harder to reach, especially on today's taller smartphones, where one-handed use is already a challenge.

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The experiment also appears unstable. During testing across multiple accounts, both Premium and non-Premium, the new UI disappeared at one point, leaving the Subscriptions feed completely inaccessible before the app reverted to its standard layout. YouTube has not confirmed a wider rollout timeline.

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