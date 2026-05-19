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HomeTechnologyYouTube Is Removing Subscriptions Tab From Its Mobile App: Here Is Where It Goes Next

YouTube Is Removing Subscriptions Tab From Its Mobile App: Here Is Where It Goes Next

YouTube is testing a new mobile layout that moves the Subscriptions tab from the bottom bar to the top. Here's what it means for how you use the app every day.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 19 May 2026 12:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • YouTube tests mobile app redesign, moving Subscriptions tab up.
  • Subscriptions feed now appears in a swipeable top menu.
  • Users concerned about reduced accessibility and one-handed use.

YouTube appears to be testing a significant layout change to its mobile app, one that could alter how users navigate the platform. The redesign, which is currently in the experiment phase, removes the Subscriptions tab from the bottom navigation bar and shifts it to a secondary menu at the top of the screen. 

The change was spotted in the wild and has since been confirmed by YouTube itself. For users who rely on the Subscriptions feed as their go-to destination, this could be a notable shift in how they use the app daily.

What Changes Is YouTube Testing In Its Mobile App?

The new layout places the Subscriptions feed under a swipeable menu positioned just below the app's logo, alongside existing home page filters such as "Music" and "New to You." A second "Home" tab also appears in this top menu, in addition to the one already present in the bottom navigation bar.

According to YouTube, "If you are part of this experiment, you might notice a few placement changes to your Home and Subscriptions feeds. Specifically, we're testing a shift in the placement of the Subscriptions feed, moving it from the bottom navigation bar to the top of your screen as part of a new, swipeable Subscriptions and Home feed tab experience."

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Is Getting A Close Friends List And It Works Just Like Instagram Stories

The bottom navigation bar, in this version, would also give the Plus icon its own dedicated spot with a "Create" label, hinting at possible AI-based creation tools beyond the current camera shortcut.

Why Are Users Worried About The Subscriptions Tab Shift?

The concern is practical. Moving a frequently used tab higher up on the screen makes it harder to reach, especially on today's taller smartphones, where one-handed use is already a challenge.

ALSO READ: Is Apple's iPhone Ultra Fold Really Thinner Than A Pencil? We Did The Math

The experiment also appears unstable. During testing across multiple accounts, both Premium and non-Premium, the new UI disappeared at one point, leaving the Subscriptions feed completely inaccessible before the app reverted to its standard layout. YouTube has not confirmed a wider rollout timeline.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main change YouTube is testing on its mobile app?

YouTube is testing a new layout that removes the Subscriptions tab from the bottom navigation bar and moves it to a swipeable menu at the top of the screen.

Where will the Subscriptions feed be located in the new YouTube mobile app layout?

The Subscriptions feed will be located in a new, swipeable menu at the top of the screen, just below the app's logo.

Why are users concerned about the Subscriptions tab shift?

Users are worried because moving the Subscriptions tab higher on the screen makes it harder to reach, especially on taller smartphones and for one-handed use.

Has YouTube confirmed a rollout timeline for this new layout?

No, YouTube has not confirmed a wider rollout timeline for this experiment.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 May 2026 12:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
YouTube TECHNOLOGY
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