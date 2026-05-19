Captain Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryvanshi's 93 Keeps RR In Playoff Race With 7-Wicket Win Over LSG

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka applauded Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 93 off 38.

Sooryavanshi's rapid assault nearly secured a massive chase.

Goenka's standing ovation recognized exceptional young talent.

The gesture highlighted sportsmanship transcending franchise rivalries.

RR vs LSG Highlights: Rajasthan Royals kept their primary playoff qualification hopes alive after securing a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants in Match 64 of the Indian Premier League 2026 cycle. Chasing a massive target of 221 runs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, the home team rode on an extraordinary batting performance from their teenage opening prodigy to seal the points comfortably.

Mitchell Marsh Deeply Anchors Lucknow Inning

Sent in to bat first, the visiting team built a highly commanding total of 220 for five on an incredibly flat Jaipur batting strip.

Australian international Mitchell Marsh led the offensive charge, blasting a superb 96 runs off just 57 deliveries, featuring eleven boundaries and five massive sixes.

Marsh found excellent early support from wicketkeeper Josh Inglis, who compiled a rapid 60 runs from 29 balls during a destructive 109-run opening partnership.

Skipper Rishabh Pant added late momentum with an aggressive 35, while domestic leg-spinner Yash Raj Punja emerged as the pick of the local bowlers with figures of two for 35.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Spearheads Sensational Response

The daunting run chase transformed into a complete batting masterclass as teenage opening sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi launched a breathtaking assault right from the initial powerplay phase.

The young left-handed batsman hammered ten spectacular sixes and seven boundaries, racing to a personal score of 93 runs from a mere 38 deliveries.

His aggressive approach completely dismantled the visiting bowling configurations, earning a warm standing ovation from Lucknow franchise owner Sanjiv Goenka in the hospitality boxes upon his dismissal.

Calculated Finish Secures Vital Victory

Stand-in captain Yashasvi Jaiswal provided ideal early support, striking a quick 43 runs from 23 balls to establish a highly foundational 112-run opening stand.

Following the departure of both set openers, middle-order batsman Dhruv Jurel ensured the momentum remained completely unhindered by contributing a mature 53 runs.

Despite losing South African resource Lhuan-dre Pretorius to a late run-out complication, Donovan Ferreira struck the decisive boundary with five balls remaining in the match.

The vital result effectively halts Rajasthan's costly three-game losing slide, lifting them crucially back into the competitive frame for the upcoming knockout stages.