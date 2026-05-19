Tired Of The Same Old iPhone Wallpapers? iOS 27 Has A Fix Nobody Saw Coming

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom iOS 27 to feature AI-powered custom wallpaper generation via Image Playground.

New Image Playground models aim for more realistic custom wallpaper designs.

Shortcuts app will use AI to build workflows from natural language.

iOS 27 Update: Apple's upcoming iOS 27 is expected to bring two notable additions powered by artificial intelligence: a custom wallpaper generator and an overhauled Shortcuts app that responds to natural language. According to Bloomberg, when selecting a new wallpaper, users will have the option to generate one using the Image Playground app, which currently handles custom emoji and image generation across iOS.

Apple is also said to be testing models that produce more lifelike images, meaning the version of Image Playground used for wallpapers could look quite different from what users are familiar with today. Both features are expected to be previewed at the WWDC keynote on June 8.

How Will The New AI Wallpaper Tool Work On iOS 27?

Image Playground is set to receive an upgrade in iOS 27, with wallpaper generation being one of its key new uses. Rather than picking from a preset library, users will be able to describe or request something specific and have it generated on the spot.

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Apple is reportedly testing image models that are more realistic than the current ones used in Image Playground, which leans toward a more stylised, illustrated look.

The result could be a noticeably different experience depending on whether a user is generating a wallpaper or a fun image for a message.

What Is Changing About The Shortcuts App In iOS 27?

The Shortcuts app is getting a significant update that could finally bring it to a wider audience. At present, creating shortcuts is largely a manual process, which has kept it out of reach for many casual iPhone users.

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With iOS 27, users will be able to tell Siri in plain language what they want a shortcut to do, and the workflow will be built automatically using AI.

Bloomberg reports the app will include a prompt that reads "What do you want your shortcut to do?", followed by a text field for the user's description. Once created, the shortcut is installed automatically and ready to use right away.

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