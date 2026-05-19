‘Belt Missing From Autopsy Examination’ Raises Fresh Doubts In Twisha Sharma Death Probe

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Twisha Sharma's family seeks second postmortem amid police procedural lapse.

In Twisha Sharma suicide case, a new report surfaced which showed an alleged procedural lapse by police. A main evidence was not brought by the investigating officer for the autopsy.

According to sources, the forensic examination of the belt has confirmed that it was the same object allegedly used by 33-year-old Twisha Sharma to die by suicide. The findings are said to match the ligature marks found during the investigation.

Model and actress Twisha Sharma, who met Samarth Singh through a dating app in 2024 and married him in December 2025, was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12. Her family has accused her husband and in-laws of prolonged mental and physical abuse, dowry harassment, and using influence to weaken the investigation.

Sources further said that the ligature report has also indicated that Twisha’s death was consistent with suicide. Investigators are now treating the forensic findings as a crucial piece of evidence in the high-profile case that has triggered sharp allegations and counter-allegations between the two families.

Also Read: Dowry, Schizophrenia And Pregnancy Termination: Ugly Blame Game In Twisha Sharma Case

Officials said the belt used as the ligature material was not sent along with the body during the post-mortem examination. The belt was reportedly handed over to the police only two days ago for forensic analysis.

Family Applies For Second Postmorterm

The family of Twisha Sharma has moved a Bhopal court with an application for a second postmortem, the family's lawyer said on Tuesday.

Police registered an FIR, charging her husband, advocate Samarth Singh, and her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, a retired district additional judge (ADJ) with dowry death and harassment. The husband is absconding.

"We have moved an application for a second postmortem of Twisha before the concerned magistrate in Bhopal," the family's lawyer Anurag Shrivastava said. The family has been alleging that Twisha's body had injuries inflicted before her death.

Police Admits Its Mistake

According to the family, the delay and handling of the evidence may have been deliberate and intended to weaken the case.

Responding to the allegations, ACP Rajnish Kashyap acknowledged that the ligature material used in the hanging was seized from the crime scene on the very day of the incident. However, he admitted that the investigating officer failed to produce it during the post-mortem examination.

“Regarding the matter of the noose used for the hanging, it was indeed seized from the crime scene on the very day of the incident,” Kashyap told IANS. “However, the investigating officer failed to submit it during the post-mortem examination.”

He said an internal inquiry into the lapse is currently underway and action would be taken based on its findings. According to the ACP, the material was later handed over to the Forensic Science Laboratory team and has since been deposited at AIIMS Bhopal for examination.

“Once the forensic report is received, this specific issue will also be clarified,” he added.

When asked whether the delay of four to five days in conducting forensic testing on such a critical piece of evidence could cast doubts on its integrity, Kashyap said all aspects were being examined in detail as part of the ongoing inquiry.

Also Read: Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Twisha Sharma’s Husband Samarth Singh

Why Was Body Shifted Before Police Arrival?

Another major question being investigated is why Twisha’s body was allegedly taken down from the noose and transported to the hospital before police were called to the scene. She was later declared “brought dead” at the hospital.

“This constitutes a key point in our ongoing investigation, and we are actively looking into it,” Kashyap told IANS. “CCTV cameras are installed at the residence, and we are currently retrieving footage from them. We are also conducting an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding her transportation to the hospital.”

He stressed that no final conclusions had yet been reached and assured that every angle of the case would be thoroughly examined.

Kashyap also responded to controversial allegations made by co-accused and retired judge Giribala Singh, who had publicly claimed that Twisha was addicted to drugs and experienced withdrawal symptoms.

“To date, the police have not received any concrete information or evidence to substantiate this claim,” the ACP said, adding that the allegation too would be investigated if evidence surfaced.